North Carolina alert: Hampton Roads faces thunderstorms as humid conditions spark heavy rain, damaging winds risk

Hampton roads should be bracing for thunderstorms in the coming week along with the rest of North eastern North Carolina on Monday as a humid Monday signals extreme weather conditions in the area. Weather experts said the biggest threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts. Severe thunderstorms could bring 60 mph winds, heavy rain and lightning to Hampton Roads Monday. (Pexel/Repersentative image) (Pexel)

The weather system moving into the region is the same one that caused several days of severe weather across the central United States. As it hits the Mid Atlantic region, it’s expected to lose steam, but would have enough strength to instigate some light showers, as per a report by 13 News Now.

North Carolina weather alert The temperatures could soar up to mid- 90s on Monday morning , with strong sunshine and soaking humidity. Meteorologists said the combination of very hot temperatures and high humidity will help storms form later in the day. High humidity levels will also increase the chances of heavy rain when storms develop.

Some of these intense rain showers could turn into microbursts, which are powerful downdrafts that can produce damaging winds, as noted by 13News Now. A Level 2 out of 5 severe weather risk has been issued for all Peninsula communities and parts of western Southside.

A Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk remains in effect for the rest of Southside and northeastern North Carolina. The main dangers from Monday's storms are expected to be damaging straight-line winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Wind gusts from the strongest thunderstorms could exceed 60 mph.

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North Carolina weather alert: Damaging winds threat The sudden downpours could mess up with visibility in the area, and would lead to some sudden burst of rains in the area. Forecasters said the severe weather threat will begin Monday evening and continue through the night, as mentioned in the report by 13News Now.

The most intense storms are expected to move through the region between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Residents are being urged to closely monitor weather conditions during the evening hours. Another round of rain is forecast to arrive Tuesday morning. After the morning rain moves out, additional scattered thunderstorms could develop again Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A cold front moving through the region early in the week is expected to bring drier weather afterward. Temperatures are also expected to become slightly cooler on Wednesday and Thursday. Midweek high temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid-80s, as per 13News Now. Weather officials are reminding people that if they hear thunder, they should immediately move indoors for safety.