Two people climb to top of NYC's Empire State Building, unfurl massive banner, ‘When the power of love beats…’

The message could be clearly seen from below as crowds gathered to watch. The unusual sight immediately became a talking point across New York City , with many people recording the moment from nearby streets and buildings.

The climbers made their way to the top section of the Empire State Building and displayed a flag that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

People in Manhattan looked up in surprise on Wednesday afternoon after two masked individuals climbed to the very top of the Empire State Building and raised a flag carrying a message about world peace. The incident happened around noon and drew widespread attention from people on the streets below. Videos and photos spread rapidly as the pair stood high above the city. According to FOX 5 NY’s Amanda Hurley, NYPD helicopters were later seen near the building while officers responded to the scene.

FOX 5 NY reported that the climbers were already at the top of the landmark by around midday. SKYFOX aerial visuals showed the pair positioned near the building’s spire while authorities monitored the situation.

At this stage, officials have not publicly identified the two individuals. It is also unclear how they were able to reach the top of one of the world’s most recognizable skyscrapers.

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Proposal takes place on spire platform as NYPD responds to scene The situation took another unexpected turn about half an hour later. According to FOX 5 NY’s live coverage, one of the climbers appeared to begin descending around 12:30 p.m. Before coming down completely, one climber proposed to the other while standing on a platform near the spire.

The proposal added another dramatic moment to an already extraordinary scene unfolding hundreds of feet above Manhattan. Helicopters from the NYPD were seen hovering nearby as officers responded around the building.

Many questions remain unanswered. Authorities have not released details about the climbers’ identities, their motives beyond the message displayed on the flag, or the route they used to reach the top.

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The Empire State Building stands among New York City’s most famous landmarks. The 102-floor tower reaches 1,454 feet when measured to the tip of its antenna. Built in just 410 days, it officially opened on April 11, 1931. The skyscraper remained the world’s tallest building for four decades before the World Trade Center surpassed it in 1970.

This remains a developing story. Information in this report is based on FOX 5 NY coverage and SKYFOX aerial visuals.