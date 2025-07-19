Did BTS' Jin recreate Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's kiss cam moment at his Anaheim concert? Watch

The video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot caught on 'kiss cam' at Coldplay's Massachusetts concert went viral immediately. Now, BTS member Jin has imitated the couple at his recent concert in Anaheim. BTS Jin imitated Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's kiss cam gesture.

Jin imitates Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's kiss cam gesture

During his solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, he played a game of charades with the audience. During the game, the word ‘Coldplay’ was displayed on the screen. Taking cue from the recent incident, fans gestured the ‘hug and duck’ move. Jin, at first, looked confused. However, he soon started laughing.

Talking about Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, he asked, “Is it my bro?" When the audience shouted ‘yes’, Jin also imitated the hug and hide gesture. He then kept on laughing and pointing at the audience. As the audience erupted in cheers, Jin said, "Coldplay."

Internet left in splits at Jin's stint

Reacting to the videos, a fan said, "So Jin knows about the cheating couple." "I love this guy so much guys put him next to Chris again pls it'll be peak comedy," read a comment. A person said, "The ARMY who made this action for him to mimic OMG do u think he knows or is just repeating their actions. He knows alright."

A tweet read, "Wow, that couple in the front row were acting out the Boston cheating scandal to help him guess. They did a good job. It was so smart to do that - and he guessed it right away." "Another fan tweeted, "That was hilarious. He guessed that fast. He knew it." "So Jin saw it too, hahahaha, worldwide handsome knows everything," said another person.

What happened at Coldplay's concert

In the clip, Andy was seen watching the concert as he wrapped his arms around Kristin. However, as soon as they were seen on the kiss cam, Andy immediately ducked and hid his face. Kristin also turned her back towards the camera. This led Chris Martin to joke about them possibly having an "affair".

"Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," said Chris. The video was filmed during Coldplay's performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.