Coldplay's Chris Martin interrogates new couple mid-concert after CEO Andy Byron cheating scandal: Watch

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has gone from singing about heartbreak to playfully interrogating couples live on stage-thanks to a kiss-cam moment that’s now taken on a life of its own. At a recent concert in Boston, a seemingly innocent tradition turned into an unexpected scandal when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot were caught by the kiss-cam. The crowd cheered-until the pair quickly pulled apart and ducked out of view, TMZ reported. Chris Martin of the British rock band Coldplay performs onstage during a concert as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 2025. (AFP)

What looked like a cute moment soon spiraled into online speculation, especially after reports revealed Andy is married.

Chris Martin gets cheeky with a couple and Kon stage

Not long after that now-viral moment, Martin, who seemed aware of the growing buzz, turned his attention to the next couple caught on camera. The Coldplay singer jokingly grilled another couple mid-performance. “Are you guys legitimate?” he asked in a playful tone, but the audience clearly picked up on the deeper context.

The couple, seemingly flustered, giggled and nodded awkwardly-unsure if Martin was serious or just riding the wave of the previous scandal. The Sparks singer even tried asking in Spanish to clarify.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's Cheating scandal

But the story’s bigger twist still lies with the original pair. Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. Though internet sleuths quickly noticed Megan appears to have removed “Byron” from her social media handles, as per TMZ. That small detail poured fuel on the fire, pushing the clip into viral territory.

To complicate things further, a supposed apology from Andy began circulating on social media. The statement, claiming to address the incident, was quickly dismissed by his company. A spokesperson for Astronomer confirmed to TMZ that the apology was fake and not authorised or written by Andy.

While neither Kristin Cabot nor Andy Byron has commented publicly, online reaction continues to grow. Meanwhile, Chris Martin's quick wit and public interrogation only added another layer to a bizarre but undeniably entertaining concert moment.

