Coldplay meets K-Pop: Global sensation TWICE announces new version of rock band's smash hit We Pray

If there’s one thing the universe can agree on, it’s that music has the magical power to bring together even the most unexpected of worlds. Case in point: British rock legends Coldplay and global K-pop queens TWICE have just collided — and it's giving major cosmic energy. Coldplay and global K-pop queens TWICE

It all started when TWICE opened for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour stop in South Korea on April 16. The girl group lit up the Goyang Stadium with a performance that had fans screaming, crying, and hitting replay in their heads for days. In a move no one saw coming (but everyone’s now obsessed with), Coldplay and TWICE teamed up live on stage for a breathtaking bilingual rendition of We Pray, a track from Coldplay’s 2024 chart-topping album Moon Music. The result? Pure sonic bliss. Fans were shook. The internet melted.

And now, the collab we didn’t know we needed is officially happening for real. We Pray – TWICE Version is dropping this Friday, April 18, and we are counting down the seconds. Coldplay made the announcement on Instagram with a video of Chris Martin and the TWICE girls vibing on stage together, looking like the dream team we never knew we were missing. The original version of We Pray already had a star-studded lineup — think Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and TINI — and even cracked the Billboard Hot 100. But this new version? It’s about to transcend.

Get ready to hear Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu sprinkle their signature TWICE charm on the Coldplay universe. It’s a crossover of galactic proportions, and yes, it’s okay to cry happy tears. Stay tuned, ONCEs and Coldplayers — the collab of the year is coming in 3..2..1