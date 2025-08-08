Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 can find the word ‘Stand’ in this grid within 10 seconds

Optical illusions are going viral these days. One challenge that is grabbing attention online will perfectly test your ability to pay attention to detail. In the optical illusion, the word ‘sand’ appears in almost every row and column of a grid. Only people with sharp eyes can spot the word ‘stand’ subtly hidden somewhere in the grid within 10 seconds. The optical illusion challenge requires finding the word 'stand' hidden in a grid filled with the word 'sand'.(HT Photo)

Also read: Optical illusion: Can you find end of the garden hose in just 10 seconds? Only 1% can do it

Optical illusion: Find the odd word in the grid

Initially, as you look at the image, it seems the word ‘sand’ appears in almost every box in the grid. Somewhere in that grid is subtly hidden the word ‘stand’. You must find the odd word out in no more than 10 seconds.

In a viral optical illusion, the word 'stand' is cleverly concealed among 'sand' in a grid.(HT Photo)

Optical illusion: Answer

If you cannot find the answer, here is a hint. The word is not present in the top half of the optical illusion. The challenge plays on the brain’s ability to anticipate patterns. If you look closely at the bottom half of the image, the answer will be visible.

You should find the word ‘stand’ in the eighth row and second column. If you enjoyed the optical illusion, feel free to share it with your friends and family.

Also read: Incident aboard Royal Caribbean cruise leaves passenger injured: Watch what happened onboard

What makes this optical illusion so fun?

Patterns often deceive our eyes. It is very easy to overlook the word ‘stand’ as it looks similar to the word ‘sand’. The only difference is that ‘stand’ carries the consonant ‘t’. While it is not one of the hardest tasks, this subtle difference between ‘sand’ and ‘stand’ makes the optical illusion so much fun.

FAQs

Where is the word ‘Stand’?

The word ‘Stand’ is located in the eighth row and second column.

Why is it hard for people to find the word ‘Stand’?

The pattern of the word ‘Sand’ cleverly camouflages the word ‘Stand’, making it difficult for people to spot it.

How do optical illusions help in sharpening the mind?

Optical illusions teach you to look beyond distractions and be patient. This strengthens your cognitive agility.

How to get better at solving optical illusions like this one?

Like they say, practice makes you better. To get faster at solving optical illusions, you should regularly take part in these challenges.