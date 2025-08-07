This Sandisk SSD holds 256 TB data - That’s 256x more than the priciest iPhone

While it’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro tops out at 1TB of storage, whereas Sandisk’s latest NVMe SSD offers a whopping 256TB. Yes, 256 terabytes, not gigabytes. You read that right. This is the SanDisk UltraQLC 256TB NVMe SSD(SanDisk )

This has now been demonstrated in a new NVMe enterprise-grade SSD by Sandisk and made possible by the company's enterprise-grade UltraQLC platform, which has further been made possible using a combination of BiC S8 QLC CBA NAND with custom controllers and advanced system optimisations.

Why Do You Need A 256TB NVMe SSD?

Sandisk says that in the AI era, flash storage must become more customisable to match complex workloads, and this is where this new SSD comes into play.

It has primarily been designed for AI-driven work, data-intensive workloads like data ingestion, preparation and more.

Key features of the Sandisk UltraQLC 256TB NVMe SSD:

It supports DirectWrite QLC, which the company claims eliminates SLC buffering. BiC S8 2TB QLC die allows for double storage density while still maintaining a compact size. There is also power optimisation at play, which allows for dynamic frequency scaling. There is a scalable multi-core controller built in, which is responsible for maintaining high throughput and endurance at extreme capacities. Sandisk claims there is a data retention profile, which reduces DR recycles by up to 33%.

Sandisk UltraQLC 256TB NVMe SSD: When Is It Going To Be Available?

The Sandisk UltraQLC 256TB NVMe SSD, alongside the Sandisk SN670 128TB NVMe SSD, is going to be available in the U.2 form factor. The brand says they should arrive on the market sometime in the initial months of 2026, and other form factors are going to be available later in 2026 as well.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price And More