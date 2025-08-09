Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 are able to spot the hidden frog in 12 seconds

Optical illusions are taking over the internet by a storm. Its popularity continues to rise day by day. Quite often, people come across one such optical illusion that leaves many scratching their heads on social media. In one such popular visual illusion, a frog is subtly hidden somewhere among green plants and grass. All players are required to do is to observe the image carefully and find it within 12 seconds. Find out the frog in this viral optical illusion challenge within 12 seconds.(Reddit)

Also Read: Optical illusion challenge: Can you spot the camouflaged wolf hiding in plain sight?

Optical illusion: Find the frog

This has undoubtedly turned out to be one of the toughest optical illusions that you will come across on the internet in recent times. At first glance, people get to see an image of green plants and grass. Somewhere hidden among the plants is a frog. The mission here is to spot the frog in the required time period.

Only eagle-eyed can spot the frog in this optical illusion in 12 seconds.(Reddit)

Only a few people blessed with excellent vision and sharp eyes are able to solve this optical illusion under the condition given. It is indeed fun, and people are encouraged to give it a try.

The challenge has been shared on the subreddit 'Find the Sniper' by the Reddit user Roadkillgoblin_2.

Optical illusion: Answer

Ever since being shared, the post has left social media users having a gala time. Despite being a tough nut to crack, few were quick to identify the frog in time.

“Found it immediately,” one celebrated after they spotted the frog. Another added that the task was “easy”.

Revealing the answer, a third person commented that "most of these have the thing to find close to the middle".

Also Read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 can find the word ‘Stand’ in this grid within 10 seconds

In case you missed it by a whisker, here is the answer: Navigate your attention to the bottom center of the image. The frog is partially camouflaged among grass and green plants. Do not hesitate to share this optical illusion with your friends if you enjoyed it.

FAQs

Where is the frog?

The frog is located at the bottom center of the image. It appears partially camouflaged among grass and green plants.

Why is it so difficult for people to spot the frog in the image?

The frog’s complexion blends so well with the green plants and grass, making it hard for people to distinguish it.

How does our brain benefit from optical illusions?

Optical illusions allow our brains to register patterns and help in the sharpening of observation skills.