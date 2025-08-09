Know why thousands are slamming OpenAI's 'horrible' GPT-5 on social media

It seems that not many ChatGPT users are happy with OpenAI's next-generation AI model, GPT-5. In less than 24 hours since its launch on Thursday, multiple social media platforms, especially Reddit, were flooded with posts criticizing the new AI model, as several people were not much impressed with the next generation of ChatGPT, TechCrunch reported. ChatGPT is the one of the most used AI app(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

On August 7, OpenAI held an hour-long broadcast, where CEO Sam Altman and others detailed various features of GPT-5, including the capabilities and improvements in the new model over its predecessor, GPT-4o

Thousands trash GPT-5 on Reddit

Within hours after the launch of GPT-5, a thread titled 'GPT-5 is horrible' started getting significant attention on Reddit and was soon filled with various comments criticising the new AI model. As of now, the threat has received about 4,500 upvotes and more than 1,700 comments, with most of them slamming OpenAI for its latest launch.

Commenting on GPT-5, one person wrote, "I like how the demo they were like – 'if it gets something wrong, no worries, just ask again. I’m actually going to run 3 prompts at once and pick my favorite.' Like, how is that better?"

Another user added that it looks more like an "OpenAI version of 'Shrinkflation'".

A third person added, "Answers are shorter and, so far, not any better than previous models. Combine that with more restrictive usage, and it feels like a downgrade branded as the new hotness."

Moreover, there were several others who stated that they are already missing the previous 4o and 4.1 models.

"I miss 4.1. Bring it back," read one comment.

Another one suggested that OpenAI should have allowed users to "keep the old models while they fix the new one."

Apart from this, OpenAI is even facing major backlash from its ChatGPT Plus subscribers, since several of them believe that the new AI model only limits the functionality of the paid subscription.

Also Read: OpenAI’s GPT-5, an AI model everyone seemed to be waiting for, goes Live

As per TechCrunch, GPT-5 Thinking model has been restricted to 200 messages a week, while Plus subscribers do not have access to the wide variety of AI models that earlier remained available.

"ChatGPT literally got worse for every single Plus user today," read a post on X.

Notably, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also attacked OpenAI over its latest release and claimed that his company xAI’s AI model, Grok 4, is far superior than GPT-5.

"Grok 4 Heavy was smarter 2 weeks ago than GPT5 is now and G4H is already a lot better. Let that sink in," the world's richest person said.

Several users have talked about GPT-5 performing below expectations and even "worse than 4o"

Also Read: Elon Musk's string of warnings for OpenAI, Satya Nadella after GPT-5 release: ‘Grok will…’

FAQs

Is ChatGPT 5 available?

GPT-5 was unveiled on August 7.

How much is ChatGPT 5?

All users have received access to GPT-5, including those using the free version. But people with a $200-a-month “Pro” subscription have unlimited access to the new AI model, as per The Washington Post.

Is GPT-4.5 coming out?

It came out earlier this year.