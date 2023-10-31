Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 66% off on mixer grinders, air fryers, water purifiers

Purchasing essential appliances like a water heater, mixer grinder, water purifier, induction cooktop, sandwich maker, vacuum cleaner, egg boiler, and room heater during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 can be a savvy and economically wise decision for several reasons. Amazon Sale 2023: Time to overhaul your home and kitchen appliances completely during this sale.

1) Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology| Glasslined Tank| Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater is a remarkable addition to your home, offering efficient and reliable hot water supply. This star-rated geyser ensures energy savings, making it both environmentally friendly and cost-effective. Equipped with Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow Technology, it ensures quick and consistent heating. The glass-lined tank ensures durability, while its wall-mounted design saves space. With a 1-year warranty by Bajaj, this white water heater offers peace of mind, ensuring you have a dependable solution for your hot water needs.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater:

Capacity: 25 liters

Star Rated Geyser for energy efficiency

Titanium Armour for quick and efficient water heating

Swirl Flow Technology for consistent hot water supply

Glasslined Tank for durability



Pros Cons Energy-efficient, reducing electricity bills Relatively limited capacity (25 litres) Quick heating thanks to Titanium Armour technology White colour may require frequent cleaning to maintain appearance Space-saving wall-mounting design Durable construction with a glasslined tank

2) Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Liquidizing, Wet Grinding and Chutney Jar), Stainless Steel blades, 1 Year Warranty (Black)

The Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers convenience and efficiency. With three jars for various functions – liquidizing, wet grinding, and chutney making – it covers a range of culinary needs. Equipped with stainless steel blades, it ensures durability and high performance. The 500-Watt motor can handle various tasks effortlessly. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this black mixer grinder provides peace of mind, making it a reliable choice for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications of Lifelong LLMG23 Power Pro 500-Watt Mixer Grinder:

500-Watt powerful motor

Three jars for liquidizing, wet grinding, and chutney making

Stainless steel blades for durability and efficient performance

1-year warranty for peace of mind

Sleek black design adds a modern touch to the kitchen

Pros Cons Versatile with multiple jars for various food preparation tasks The 500-Watt motor may be less suitable for heavy-duty tasks Powerful motor for quick and efficient blending and grinding Limited to three jars, which may not cover all specialized kitchen needs

3) Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360 Degree High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a cutting-edge kitchen appliance that simplifies healthy cooking. Equipped with 360 Degree High-Speed Air Circulation Technology, it uses just a fraction of the oil, allowing you to enjoy your favorite fried dishes with minimal guilt. The 1200-Watt power ensures quick and efficient cooking. The spacious 4.2-litre non-stick basket accommodates generous servings. In a stylish green colour, it adds a vibrant touch to your kitchen. With the Pigeon Healthifry, you can relish crispy delights without compromising on health and taste. This is can be yours during this sale.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer:

360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology

1200-Watt power for efficient cooking

4.2-liter non-stick basket for large servings

Digital controls for precise cooking

Stylish green design adds vibrancy to the kitchen

Pros Cons Healthier cooking with minimal oil usage May not achieve the exact crispiness of deep frying Quick and efficient cooking with the 1200-Watt power Limited to air frying, may not replace all cooking methods

4) AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF,6L water purifier,5 stages purification,Suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier, a product by Eureka Forbes, is a versatile and reliable solution for clean drinking water. With a 5-stage purification process, it effectively eliminates impurities from various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The combination of RO, UV, and UF technology ensures that you get water that is free from harmful contaminants. With a 6-liter storage capacity, it's suitable for homes of all sizes. The sleek black design adds a touch of modernity to your kitchen while delivering safe and healthy drinking water.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+UF Water Purifier:

RO+UV+UF purification system for thorough filtration

6-liter water storage capacity

Suitable for various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water

Sleek and modern black design

Eureka Forbes product, known for reliability

Pros Cons Effective 5-stage purification ensures safe and clean drinking water Regular maintenance required for filters and components Versatile and suitable for different water sources Initial investment cost may be relatively high

5) Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop is a high-performance and stylish addition to any kitchen. With its crystal glass surface, it not only looks sleek but is also easy to clean. The 7-segment LED display offers precise temperature and timer control for efficient cooking. Its auto switch-off feature adds an element of safety. The black design adds a modern touch to your cooking space. This cooktop is not only powerful but also user-friendly, making it a practical choice for cooking enthusiasts.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop:

1800-Watt powerful induction cooktop

Crystal glass surface for durability and easy cleaning

7-segment LED display for precise temperature and timer control

Auto switch-off for enhanced safety

Sleek and modern black design

Pros Cons Powerful 1800-Watt induction for quick and efficient cooking Requires compatible cookware (induction-compatible) Crystal glass surface is not only stylish but also easy to clean May not be suitable for heavy-duty cooking needs

6) Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

The Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier is a powerful and efficient device that enhances the air quality in your home. Equipped with a long-lasting HEPA filter that can operate up to 17,000 hours, it effectively removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including dust, allergens, and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. The 4-stage filtration process, with a True HEPA filter, ensures thorough cleaning. In a sleek white design, this air purifier not only purifies the air but also complements your home decor, making it an excellent addition to any living space.

Specifications of Philips AC1215/20 Air Purifier:

Long-lasting HEPA filter with up to 17,000 hours of use

Removes 99.97% of airborne pollutants, including tiny particles

4-stage filtration system with True HEPA filter

Compact and stylish white design

Suitable for medium to large room sizes

Pros Cons High-capacity HEPA filter for extended use Filter replacement costs can be relatively high Exceptional efficiency in removing airborne pollutants May produce noise on higher fan speeds

7) Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker (PGMFD 01)| Black | Heat Resistant Bakelite Body |Non-Stick Coating | Power Indicators | Oil Free Toasting

The Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker (PGMFD 01) is a versatile kitchen appliance that simplifies breakfast or snack preparation. With its sleek black design, it adds a modern touch to your kitchen. The heat-resistant bakelite body ensures safety during use. The non-stick coating on the grill plates prevents food from sticking, making cleaning a breeze. Power indicators provide convenient operation, and the oil-free toasting feature allows for healthier cooking. This sandwich maker is a practical and efficient addition to your culinary arsenal.

Specifications of Prestige 800W Sandwich Maker (PGMFD 01):

800W sandwich maker for quick toasting

Heat-resistant bakelite body for safety

Non-stick coating on grill plates for easy cleaning

Power indicators for convenient operation

Oil-free toasting for healthier cooking

Pros Cons High power rating ensures fast and efficient toasting Limited to sandwich making Heat-resistant body enhances safety during use May not accommodate larger or specialty bread sizes

8) American MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx

The American MICRONIC Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, with its 21-liter stainless steel body, offers powerful cleaning performance. Equipped with a 1600-Watt motor and a 28 KPa suction capacity, it tackles both wet and dry debris efficiently. The added blower function extends its utility, making it a versatile cleaning tool. The inclusion of a HEPA filter ensures cleaner air, and the washable dust bag adds convenience. Available in a sleek combination of red, black, and steel, this vacuum cleaner is a reliable and stylish cleaning companion for your home.

Specifications of American MICRONIC Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

21-liter stainless steel body

Powerful 1600-Watt motor

28 KPa suction capacity

Blower function for added versatility

HEPA filter for cleaner air



Pros Cons Strong motor and high suction for efficient cleaning Relatively large and heavy, which may limit portability Versatile with the blower function for various tasks The stainless steel body may show fingerprints and require maintenance

9) KENT 16069 Super Egg Boiler 400W | Boils upto 6 Eggs At a Time | 3 Boiling Modes | Stainless Steel Body and Heating Plate | Automatic Turn-Off

The KENT 16069 Super Egg Boiler is a convenient kitchen appliance designed for egg lovers. With a 400W heating element, it can boil up to 6 eggs simultaneously, offering quick and hassle-free egg preparation. The egg boiler features 3 boiling modes to cater to different preferences, from soft to hard-boiled eggs. Its stainless steel body and heating plate ensure durability and efficient heat distribution. The automatic turn-off function provides added safety and prevents overcooking. This egg boiler simplifies the egg-boiling process, making it an essential addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of KENT 16069 Super Egg Boiler:

400W heating element for efficient egg boiling

Boils up to 6 eggs simultaneously

3 boiling modes for customized egg doneness

Stainless steel body and heating plate for durability

Automatic turn-off for safety and precise cooking

Pros Cons Rapid and efficient egg boiling with 400W power May not have a large water capacity for boiling more eggs at once Versatile, boiling up to 6 eggs at once Limited to boiling eggs, providing a single function

10) Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Room Heater is a reliable and efficient solution for maintaining warmth in small to medium-sized spaces. With a power rating of 2000/1000 Watts, it quickly heats the room. The adjustable thermostat allows you to customize the temperature to your liking. Its ISI certification ensures safety and quality, and the white colour design complements any room decor. Whether you need added warmth in your bedroom, office, or living area, this room heater offers a cost-effective and convenient heating solution.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Room Heater:

Power rating: 2000/1000 Watts for varying heating needs

Adjustable thermostat for customized temperature control

ISI certified, ensuring safety and quality

White color design for versatile room decor integration

Ideal for heating small to medium-sized rooms or areas

Pros Cons Efficient heating with two power settings May not be suitable for larger rooms Customizable temperature control for comfort Limited to heating, without additional features

