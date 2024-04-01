Best juicer mixer grinders: Top 10 picks that guarantees you a healthy and fit lifestyle

In the competitive world of kitchen equipment, few devices can rival the versatility and efficiency of juicer mixer grinders. These multifunctional marvels, adept at blending, juicing, and grinding, have become essential appliances in modern kitchens. Whether you're a bustling home cook or a culinary enthusiast, having the right tools can significantly enhance the quality of your meals. Check out the top 10 Juicer mixer grinders for your kitchen

In this comprehensive guide, we explore the top 10 juicer mixer grinder models that have garnered acclaim for their performance, durability, and innovation. These appliances boast a range of features to simplify cooking, from powerful motors to stylish designs. Join us as we delve into the nuances of juicer mixer grinders and highlight the best options currently available on the market. Whether you're grinding spices for exotic dishes, whipping up fresh juices to kickstart your day, or creating nutritious smoothies, these versatile gadgets are poised to become the new MVPs of your kitchen.

Get ready to elevate your culinary adventures with our curated selection of the top 10 juicer mixer grinders, designed to meet the diverse needs of every home cook.

1. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)

With its four stainless steel jars and incredibly efficient blades, the Prestige Iris Plus 750 W top juicer Mixer Grinder stands out and promises flawless blending and grinding. Its robust 750-watt motor guarantees longevity and dependability, making it a kitchen essential with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Ergonomic Handle, Multiple Attachments

Capacity: 1000 Milliliters

Product Dimensions: 2D x 50W x 29H Centimeters

Power Source: Corded Electric

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750 Watts motor Might be noisy during operation Comes with 4 jars including a juicer jar Juicer jar may not extract juice as efficiently as dedicated juicers

2. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

The black and silver Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-watttop juicer Mixer Grinderhas three jars for flexible blending and compact power. Its compact size (Jx1-157-Cr) ensures effective performance without taking up a lot of room, making it ideal for urban kitchens.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

Colour : Black

Special Feature : Portable

Finish Type : Silver

Product Care Instructions : Dishwasher-Safe

Power Source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Blade Material: Plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 550 Watts motor Limited capacity for large batches Versatile juicer mixer grinder Plastic body may not be as durable as metal counterparts

3. Inalsa Juicer Mixer Grinder 500W- Novis with 2 Jars|1.5L Blender Jar

The Inalsa Juicer top juicer Mixer Grinder Novis 500W boasts a shockproof casing and overload prevention, which combine efficiency and safety. With its ISI designation, which guarantees quality and dependability, it is made in India. Its 0.7L SS multifunctional jar and 1.5L blender jar are suitable for a range of cooking applications.

Specifications of Inalsa Juicer Mixer Grinder 500W- Novis with 2 Jars|1.5L Blender Jar

Colour: White

Special Feature : Safety Lock, Lightweight

Product Care Instructions : Please read the instruction manual.

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Item Weight : 3100 Grams

Power Source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable 500W motor Lower power may struggle with tough ingredients Includes a 1.5L blender jar Limited functionality compared to higher-end models

4. Swiss Military ALPINO Mixer Grinder Juicer - 450W, Turkish with Multi-Purpose Jars

Swiss Military ALPINO top juicer Mixer Grinder has a shockproof plastic body and Turkish design, which ensures durability and safety. It is a dependable kitchen ally, combining elegance and utility with its white and blue colour scheme and multipurpose jars with safety locks.

Specifications of Swiss Military ALPINO Mixer Grinder Juicer - 450W, Turkish with Multi-Purpose Jars

Colour: White & Blue

Special Feature: Portable

Product Dimensions: 49D x 34W x 27H Centimeters

Finish Type: Polished

Product Care Instructions : Dishwasher Safe

: Dishwasher Safe Capacity: 1.75 litres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multi-purpose jars for versatile use Lower power may struggle with heavy blending Turkish design adds aesthetic appeal May not be as durable as higher wattage models

5. Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder

With its four stainless steel jars and three-speed control with pulse effect, the Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750-watt top juicer Mixer Grinder promises exact mixing. With a one-year guarantee, its black and silver appearance elevates any kitchen.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder

Colour: Silver & Black

Special Feature : Safety Lock, Multiple Attachments

Style: Countertop Blender

Power Source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750 Watts motor May be relatively expensive Versatile for various kitchen tasks Potential for noise during operation

6. Khaitan Orfin Juicer Mixer Grinder With 100% Copper & 2 Stainless Steel Jars

With its elegant white and black design, the Khaitan Orfin top juicer Mixer Grinder Apollo ensures efficiency and longevity with its 100% copper motor and two stainless steel jars. It is an adaptable complement to any kitchen because of its small size and strong performance.

Specifications of Khaitan Orfin Juicer Mixer Grinder With 100% Copper & 2 Stainless Steel Jars

Special Feature: Portable

Capacity: 500 Milliliters

Style : Modern

: Modern Number of Speeds: 2

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid May lack some advanced features 100% copper motor for efficient performance Limited capacity compared to larger models Includes 2 stainless steel jars

7. Sunmeet NIAA Original Best Kwality 1000-watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

Since 1984, Sunmeet has been a reputable brand, providing both performance and dependability with its 1000-watt Original Best Kwality top juicer Mixer Grinder. Its striking red hue and three jars—one of which is a juicer—make it a unique option for contemporary kitchens.

Specifications of Sunmeet NIAA Original Best Kwality 1000-watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

Colour: Red

Special Feature: Portable

Included Components : Set of 1 Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars

: Set of 1 Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750-watt motor May have limited durability Comes with 4 jars for grinding Potential for noise during operation

8. Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars for Grinding

The powerful engine of the Longway Super Dlx 750-watt top juicer Mixer Grinder powers four jars for juicing, mixing, and grinding. It effortlessly blends power and style with a sleek black and grey design and a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars for Grinding

Colour : Black & Grey

Special Feature: Safety Lock

Capacity : 1.2 litres

Product Dimensions : 30D x 22W x 22H Centimeters

Included Components : Mixer Grinder including Mixer Motor

Style : Modern

Power Source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750-watt motor Plastic components may not be as durable Includes 4 jars for versatile use May produce noise during operation

9. Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie - Juicer

With four jars and 750 watts of power, the Lifelong Juicer top juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen may be used as both a blender and a wet grinder. Its stainless steel blades guarantee longevity and effectiveness, offering adaptability for a range of culinary applications.

Specifications of Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie - Juicer

Colour: Black

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Product Dimensions: 35D x 20.5W x 24.5H Centimeters

Style : 4 Jar (Black)

Power Source : Corded Electric

: Corded Electric Controls Type: Knob Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750-watt motor Plastic components may not be as durable Includes 4 jars for versatile use May produce noise during operation

10. Pigeon by Stovekraft Gusto 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

Three stainless steel jars are included with the Pigeon by Stovekraft Gusto 550 Watts top juicer Mixer Grinder for dry and wet grinding, chutney preparation, and other uses. Its strong motor and small form make it perfect for daily usage, ensuring efficiency & convenience in the kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Gusto 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

Capacity: 1000 Milliliters

Product Dimensions: 30D x 24W x 22H Centimeters

Power Source : Electric

Product Care Instructions : Hand Wash

Colour: White

Special Feature: Removable Jar

Material : Plastic

: Plastic Lid Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Budget-friendly Compact design Compact design Limited capacity for larger batches

Comparison table

Product Power (Watts) Number of Jars Special Feature Prestige Iris Plus 750 4 Ergonomic Handle Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550 3 Portable Inalsa Juicer Mixer Grinder Novis 500 2 Safety Lock Swiss Military ALPINO Mixer Grinder Juicer 450 2 Portable Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 4 Safety Lock Khaitan Orfin Apollo 500 2 Portable Sunmeet NIAA Origional 1000 3 Better grinding Longway Super Dlx 750 4 Safety Lock Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder 750 4 Easy to operate Pigeon by Stovekraft Gusto 550 3 Compact

Best overall product

Because of its outstanding features and functionality, the Prestige Iris Plus 750W top juicer Mixer Grinder stands out as the greatest device in its category. It guarantees smooth grinding and mixing thanks to its four incredibly efficient stainless steel blades and strong 750-watt motor. With three stainless steel jars for different uses and an extra juicer jar, it is incredibly versatile. Furthermore, it assures quality and peace of mind thanks to a comprehensive 2-year warranty. Because of its elegant black design that elevates any kitchen and strikes the ideal balance between style and functionality, it is the top option for discriminating customers.

Best value for money

Due to its remarkable features and reasonable price, the Stovekraft Gusto 550-watt top juicer Mixer Grinder Pigeon provides the best value for the money. It can effectively grind, wet grind, and make chutney with its 550-watt power, meeting a variety of culinary needs. Consistency and adaptability in application are guaranteed by the three stainless steel jars included. A broad spectrum of customers can afford it without sacrificing performance or quality thanks to its reasonably priced price tag. The Pigeon Gusto is a great investment since it combines cost, functionality, and longevity, giving you optimum value for every rupee you spend.

How to find the best multipurpose mixer grinder?

To find the best multipurpose mixer grinder, consider factors such as motor power, jar capacity, build quality and brand reputation. Look for models with sturdy stainless steel jars, powerful motors, and multiple speed settings for versatile usage. Read Juicer Mixer Grinder Reviews and compare prices across different brands to make an informed decision that meets your needs within the budget.

