Best Pigeon mixer grinder for kitchen: Top 10 options for seamless meal preparation every time

Cooking can feel like a joyful task, but many times it demands a lot of hard work as well. This is especially applicable when you do tasks like grinding and making pastes. That is where a Pigeon mixer grinder comes in handy. The renowned brand Pigeon has come up with some great options that have sleek designs and powerful motors, which make your cooking task a breeze. Discover the best Pigeon mixer grinders for efficient grinding

In this guide, you will get to know the top Pigeon mixer grinders that offer amazing value for any kitchen, and that too without burning a hole in your pocket.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

We will talk about different features and, at the end, tell you about the best products for your needs. So, join us in this exploration and learn more!

1. Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN Mixer Grinder

B0BWMMV15S

This Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN Mixer Grinder is a big player in the kitchen. It has a 750 Watts power. The Pigeon mixer grinderis a star product blending style with the technology. This product comes with multi-purpose jars for juicing, chutney making, dry grinding and wet grinding. Stovekraft ensures that every product enhances your cooking experience with this kitchen aid mixer grinder. Try this top-notch mixer grinder to upgrade your cooking style and kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Colour : Black

Product Dimensions: 37D x 22W x 25.5H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-Quality Performance, Durable Build Noise Level Versatile Functionality Brand Reputation

2. Pigeon by Stovekraft ORB Mixer Grinder

B0BQRFYMB2

This Pigeon mixer grinder comes with a powerful and efficient motor boasting 750 watts of pure copper power. With 3 speed controls, it delivers exceptional performance, ensuring fine mixing and grinding at different levels. Its SS jars & lids with food-grade safety keep mixtures contained and protected from contaminants. This grinder with mixer is easy to clean and reliable, with a 5-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft ORB Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Colour : White

Product Dimensions: 34D x 24.5W x 21.5H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Safety Lock

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Speed Control, Sturdy and Stable Design Limited Color Options Durable Construction,Long Warranty

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Glory 550 Watt Mixer Grinder

B082XDRHVM

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Glory 550 Watt Mixer Grinder comes with the 500W sturdy motor, ensuring efficient grinding every time. This Pigeon mixer grinder is crafted by high grade stainless steel jars and blades. The package includes the Glory mixer grinder , 3 jars, and warranty card, offering peace of mind with a 2 year warranty from the manufacturer. With all these features this grinder mixer is an essential kitchen tool for every home.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Glory 550 Watt Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Colour : White

Product Dimensions: 15D x 35W x 20H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Controls Type: Knob Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Motor, Durable Construction Price Consideration Compact Design Safety Features

Also read: Best mixer grinder price and performance analysis: Top 8 picks for your kitchen

4. Pigeon Mixer Grinder, 750W

B071G83QJ9

This Pigeon mixer grinder comes with 750W Power making blending and grinding effortless. Available in red and white, it pops the colour of your kitchen which makes it stunning. The high wattage of this Pigeon mixer grinder ensures efficient performance saving your time and effort in the kitchen. This grinder ensures smooth results every time which will upgrade your kitchen with the powerful and versatile pigeon mixer grinder.

Specifications of Pigeon Mixer Grinder, 750W

Brand: Pigeon

Colour red- white

Number of Speeds: 3

Voltage: 230 Volts

Controls Type: Knob Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Usage, Eye-catching Design Maintenance Powerful Performance, Time-saving

5. Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

B014AI5174

This Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a kitchen essential with a handle designed for better grip. This Pigeon mixer grinder also has a better grip knob for easier use. Its high torque motor ensures efficient grinding. Operating at 750 watts and with an operating voltage of 220-240 watts, it delivers better performance. Whether blending, grinding or mixing, this best mixer grinder is a reliable choice for your needs.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Colour : Black And Orange

Product Dimensions: 22D x 27W x 18H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Removable Jar

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Jar Sizes, Warranty Assurance Size and Space Durable Construction, Powerful Performance

6. Pigeon by Stovekraft Gusto 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

B01M9ET33U

This Pigeon by Stovekraft Gusto 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder is hassle-free to use as no installation is needed. Featuring a potent motor, this Pigeon mixer grinder effortlessly grinds and blends with precision. Crafted with high-grade stainless steel blades, it ensures durability and efficient performance. The package includes a mixer grinder, a blender jar ( 1.2) liters, a dry grinding jar (.75liters), and a dry chutney jar (.40 litres). With all these top features, it is at the cheapest mixer grinder price.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Gusto 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Capacity: 1000 Milliliters

Product Dimensions: 30D x 24W x 22H Centimeters

Power Source: electric

Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic Design, Hassle-Free Maintenance Space Consideration Versatile Usage, Brand Reliability

7. Pigeon Star 550 Watts Mixer Grinder

B07WVVGKNV

This Pigeon Star 550 Watts Mixer Grinder features a robust 550 watt motor for efficient grinding. This Pigeon mixer grinder is crafted with high grade stainless steel jars and blades, ensuring durability and performance. Included in the package are 1 star mixer grinder, 3 jars and a warranty card for peace of mind. With its reliable performance and user friendly design, this mixer grinder is a must have for any kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon Star 550 Watts Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Colour: Blue and White

Product Dimensions: 21D x 50W x 21H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Special Feature: Removable Jar

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Safety Features, Versatile Functionality Price Consideration Easy Maintenance Durable Construction

8. Pigeon by Stovekraft Super Storm 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

B00KYJD7S4

Pigeon by Stovekraft Super Storm 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is equipped with F.A.C.T dynacool motor for powerful blending. This Pigeon mixer grinder uses a 750W pure copper motor and forced air circulation technology, which ensures efficient grinding without overheating. The SS jars and lids maintain food quality and safety. Anti-slip handles and feet ensure stability and easy handling. Enjoy reliability with a 12-month guarantee and free service It also includes 3 jars and a warranty card.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Super Storm 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Colour : white and Blue

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Controls Type: Knob Control

Item Weight: 3.52 Kilograms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile Speed Control, Durable Construction Complexity Warranty and Service, Ease of Use and Cleaning

9. Pigeon 14075-A 750W Mixer Grinder

B075WXW46K

The Pigeon 14075-A 750W Mixer Grinder packs a punch with its 750W sturdy copper motor, ensuring powerful performance for your kitchen needs. Crafted with high-grade stainless steel jars and blades, it promises durability and efficiency. The automatic overload cut-off of this Pigeon mixer grinder adds an extra layer of protection. Utilizing forced air circulation technology, it optimizes cooling for extended usage. This product comes with a 5-year warranty on the motor, making it a reliable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Pigeon 14075-A 750W Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Special Feature: Removable Jar

Product Dimensions: 29D x 39W x 31H Centimeters

Colour : Blue and White

Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durability, Safety Features Manual Operation Versatility, Easy Maintenance

Also read: Best mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 9 picks

10. Pigeon by Stovekraft Senso 750 W Mixer Grinder

B0BLBDYXRM

This Pigeon by Stovekraft Senso 750 W Mixer Grinder boasts a robust 750-watt copper motor, ensuring powerful and efficient performance. Featuring anti-slip handles and anti-skid feet, it guarantees stability during operation. Crafted from stainless steel, the jars and lids uphold food safety standards. Its compact, ergonomic design facilitates effortless cleaning and enhances reliability. This Pigeon mixer grinder comes with a generous 2-year warranty, offering peace of mind to users.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Senso 750 W Mixer Grinder

Brand: Pigeon

Special Feature: Safety Lock, Dishwasher Safe Jars

Product Dimensions: 37D x 25.5W x 22H Centimeters

Colour : Red

Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatility, Stability Limited Speed Options Easy Maintenance,Durable Construction

Comparison Table:

Product name Blade material Controls type Special feature Pigeon by Stovekraft Glory 550 Watt Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Knob Control Multi purpose jars Pigeon by Stovekraft ORB Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Knob Control Safety Lock Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Plastic Portable Pigeon Mixer Grinder, 750W Plastic Knob Control Polycarbonate Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite 750-Watt Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Plastic Removable Jar Pigeon by Stovekraft Gusto 550 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder Stainless steel Plastic Handle designed for better grip Pigeon Star 550 Watts Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Plastic Removable Jar Pigeon by Stovekraft Super Storm 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Knob Control 3 Level speed controller with stir Pigeon 14075-A 750W Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Knob control Removable Jar Pigeon by Stovekraft Senso 750 W Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Knob control Safety Lock, Dishwasher Safe Jars

Best value for money product

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Super Storm 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value-for-money product due to its powerful F.A.C.T dynacool motor, ensuring efficient blending and grinding without overheating. Moreover, the 12-month guarantees and free service offer further reassurance to users, making it a top choice for any kitchen.

Best overall product

Upgrade your kitchen with the Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN Mixer Grinder, a standout performer with its 750 Watts power. This mixer grinder combines style and technology seamlessly, offering multi-purpose jars for juicing, chutney making, dry grinding, and wet grinding. Stovekraft guarantees that every product enhances your cooking experience. The Pigeon mixer grinder is the best overall product in its category, promising to elevate your cooking style and transform your kitchen into a culinary haven.

How to find the best Crompton Mixer Grinder?

When you choose a Pigeon mixer grinder for your kitchen, you need to consider some important factors as follows:

The first factor to consider is the overall performance of the mixer grinder. Make sure the product has powerful motors and a good blade system.

Next, look for durability. It is important to opt for sturdy construction while making sure that high-quality materials are used.

Look for some very important features, like speed setting and other safety features.

In the end, look for reviews and expert advice that will guide you in choosing the best model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.