Governor Chris Sununu mispronounces VP Kamala Harris’ name, reporter asks, ‘Is it a tactic?’

A video of Governor of New Hampshire Chris Sununu mispronouncing US Vice President Kamala Harris’ first name is going viral on social media. It happened while he was in an interview with journalist Eugene Daniels. Soon after he mispronounced the name, Daniels cut him off to ask him if it was a tactic. Reportedly, most of the speakers at the ongoing Republican National Convention have mispronounced the VP’s first name. The image shows Governor Chris Sununu, who mispronounced VP Kamala Harris’ name during an interview. (X/@EugeneDaniels2, File Photo)

“Are Republicans intentionally mispronouncing VP Kamala Harris' name? I asked NH Gov. Chris Sununu during our POLITICO live event at the RNC today,” Daniels wrote as he posted a video on X.

In the video, Sununu is seen talking about Kamala Harris’ nomination. Within a few moments, Daniels stops him and asks, “You know Republicans often mispronounce Vice President Kamala Harris’ name. You have done it a few times. Is it a tactic? Or is it just a tough name?”

In response, a visibly flustered Sununu says, “It’s not… I am… no. If I am pronouncing it wrong, I apologise. I am telling you, I wouldn’t disrespect someone by pronouncing their name wrong. You say it.”

As the video progresses, Daniels is seen teaching Sununu how to pronounce the VP’s name correctly.

Take a look at the viral video here:

During the NAACP's annual convention, Joe Biden teased the idea that Kamala Harris, the current vice president of the USA, “could be president of the United States.”

“She’s not only a great vice president, she could be president of the United States,” the US president said. This comment came amid growing calls for Biden to drop out of the ongoing presidential race. However, Biden has not made any formal statement or given any hint that he will be dropping out.

