Radhika Gupta reacts to Rishi Sunak’s ‘Life comes at you fast’ speech: ‘This is a rare to see…'

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recent speech at the UK Parliament has gone viral. It shows the members laughing heartily at his self-deprecating humour. He shared his experience of being appointed as a PM and his eventual loss in the recently concluded elections. His post impressed many, including Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta. Praising the former PM, she shared how his humour remains intact despite his recent defeat. Radhika Gupta’s X post on Rishi Sunak’s speech has gone viral. (File Photo)

“This is a rare to see class, dignity and even sense of humour in defeat. Very inspired,” Radhika Gupta wrote as she shared a video capturing a part of Sunak’s speech.

“If I may offer some words of advice to members opposite. On the government benches, life comes at you fast. Soon you might be fortunate enough to be tapped on the shoulder and offered a junior ministerial role. Then you’ll find yourself attending Cabinet. Then in the Cabinet. And then when the prime minister’s position becomes untenable, you might end up being called to the highest office,” Rishi Sunak says.

He continues, “And before you know it, you have a bright future behind you. And you are left wondering whether you can credibly be an elder statesman at the age of 44.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

With over 54,000 views, the share has also prompted people to post varied comments. An individual wrote, “Such a calm and composed person he is!” Another added, “Forget about politics, even in the corporate world it's almost impossible to find dignity when you have been superseded for a higher role.”

While a third commented, “Wow... Bro is taking right on the chin and making it look so wonderful as well,” a fourth wrote, “And an example of how dignified an opposition can be.”

Rishi Sunak gave the speech during his first official speech as UK Opposition Leader. The conservative party leader conceded defeat in the recent elections, with the UK's Labour Party winning. Keir Starmer is Britain's new prime minister.

