'Will be missed': Akshata Murty's latest post flooded with thank you messages for Rishi Sunak

In the UK general elections, the Conservative Party, led by Rishi Sunak, was beaten by the Labour Party. Rishi Sunak, Britain's former prime minister, said that the opposition had won and conceded defeat. After the major loss in the UK general elections, Sunak's wife Akshata Murty, recently posted a picture of her "home" on social media. What's notable, numerous supporters of Sunak and Murty took to the comments section of the post and thanked the two for their service. The Conservative Party, led by Rishi Sunak, was beaten by the Labour Party in the UK general election. (Instagram/@akshatamurty_official)

"My home," wrote Akshata Murty in her post. She also shared a picture of herself, her daughter and her dog taking a walk in an open lush green area. (Also Read: Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty wears ₹42,000 Indian label dress at resignation speech. It becomes viral joke)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 13,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section and thanked Sunak and Murty for their service. A few also appreciated their efforts and said that Sunak did a "fantastic" job as UK prime minister. (Also Read: Who is a better cook? Wife Akshata Murty gives thumbs up to Rishi Sunak)

Here's how people reacted to it:

Instagram user Mina said, "PM Sunak did a fantastic job, given the circumstances. It's easy to forget how he steered the debt market out of a mess. You've been gracious!"

Another user, Gauri Fauzdar, wrote, "Proud of Rishi! He made us all so proud and our hearts full of joy, especially being an Asian myself. And of course you are surely his biggest supporter. Love to you guys."

"What an amazing job Rishi did, so proud of him and you for standing by him. I feel so sad that Rishi is no longer PM. However, I'm sure you are both exhausted and deserve a good rest and quality time with the girls. Wishing you all the best for a beautiful summer break," commented Lina Thakrar.

User Sally-Ann Boshoff shared, "Your husband is not the reason for the Conservatives' loss of the election. He was one of the best PMs this country has ever had. The perfect leader after a pandemic and cost of living crisis. If everyone in this country had his work ethic, moral fibre, intelligence, and dedication, this country would flourish and be productive. He will be missed."