Kamala Harris' supporters launch ‘Operation Coconut Tree’ amid her historic US presidency bid; What is it?

As Kamala Harris has mounted her presidential campaign following Joe Biden's exit from the White House race, her memes and viral clips have flooded the Internet. One of her most bizarre quotes, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” is making rounds on social media, with her followers and other politicians using coconut emojis to demonstrate their support for her candidacy. US VP Kamala Harris: Republicans tried to use the “coconut tree” quote to poke fun at Harris even before it became an advertising slogan for her presidential campaign.(Getty/X)

In her White House speech on May 10, 2023, Harris talked about expanding opportunities for Hispanic people and making investments in the lives of youngsters as well as elders. Regarding the significance of fairness in education policy, Harris pointed out that not every kid is given equal opportunity to succeed, depending on their upbringing and financial circumstances.

The VP started her address, saying that “none of us just live in a silo. Everything is in context.”

She went on to say, “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’”

“You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” she continued in a grave voice.

Social media users, including Harris supporters, known as the KHive, have started posting emojis of coconuts and trees in response to Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential run. On the other hand, some critics have blasted Harris for delivering a “out of context” quote.

What Harris' critics have to say?

Republicans tried to use the “coconut tree” quote to poke fun at Harris even before it became an advertising slogan for her presidential campaign. The GOP War Room YouTube account and the RNC Research X account, which is run by the Republican National Committee and Trump's campaign, shared the clip of Harris making the “coconut tree” remark.

Several social media users joked about how Harris' tone changed from playful to somber before and after her remarks about the “coconut tree,” and how the quote fails to make sense about the context she was referring to.

One TikTok user quipped, the quote seems like “when you and your friends are in bed after going out and you're still drunk.” Another user went on to say that it sounds like “me and my friend having two separate conversations on two different apps at the same time.”

Harris supporters launch ‘Operation Coconut Tree’

Kamala Harris' supporters have dubbed themselves as “coconut-pilled” and have launched an initiative “Operation Coconut Tree.”

Prominent figures, such as Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz and Colorado Governor Jared Polis, have shown their support for Harris by using the coconut emoji. Schatz posted a photo of himself climbing a coconut tree, with a caption - “Madam Vice President, we are ready to help.”

Embracing the meme culture, Kamala HQ, Harris' official campaign account, updated its bio to “Providing context” in reference to the quote.

Chi Ossé, a Democratic member of New York City, uploaded a video montage of Harris with the caption “Coconut Tree Summer.”

Hailing Harris as the perfect replacement for Biden, many users on X claimed that rival contenders “can't just fall out of a coconut tree.”

Meanwhile, Melodytee has started selling T-shirts with a label “Operation Coconut Tree” to support Harris' presidency bid.

