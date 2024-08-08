JD Vance tries to confront Kamala Harris on tarmac, quips ‘why she refuses…’

Republican vice-presidential candidate and Ohio Senator JD Vance created quite a spectacle on Wednesday by attempting to confront Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, on the tarmac of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Wisconsin when the planes carrying the respective candidates arrived at the same time. Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, walks back from looking at Air Force Two, Vice President Kamala Harris' plane, at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Eau Claire, Wis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, approached a press gaggle at the airport, and said to have a closer look at Air Force Two. “I figured I’d come by and one just get a good look at the plane because hopefully it’s going to be my plane in a few months,” he told the gathered reporters.

Walking towards Harris' press contingent, Vance greeted them casually, “Hey, guys. How are you?”

“I just wanted to check out my future plane, but I also wanted to go say hello to the Vice President and ask her why Kamala Harris refuses… why does she refuse to answer questions from the media?”

Vance crashes Harris' turf, says journalists ‘might be lonely’ for her

Vance continued, “And I also thought that the press gaggle following her might get a little lonely. I, at least, have enough respect for you all, and for the American people you report to, to come and talk to you and to answer some questions. And so I thought her reporters might actually benefit from that as well.”

The Republican candidate continued quipping, “So I had a little bit of fun. I don't think the vice president waved at me as she drove away, but I'm glad to have done it.”

“And I'm glad to be here in Wisconsin, actually trying to persuade people to vote for us as opposed to just giving another scripted speech.”

Later that afternoon, Vance referenced the encounter during a visit to Wollard International, a manufacturing company. Speaking to employees, he reflected on the day's events. “We've had a good day,” Vance said, and continued, “We actually just saw the vice president's plane on the tarmac. We landed about the same time that she did, and I went over there because I thought it might be nice to check out this plane that's going to be mine in a few months, if we all take care of business, and I think we will.”

Vance also reiterated his intention to engage with the press traveling with Harris. “But mostly, actually, I want to go and say hello to the journalists who are traveling along with the vice president, because I figured they must be lonely because Kamala Harris doesn't take any questions.”