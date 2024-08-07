JD Vance calls Kamala Harris ‘chameleon’ on being asked how she can fake her race: ‘She pretends to be one thing when…’

JD Vance on Wednesday, August 7, tried to explain Donald Trump’s questioning on Kamala Harris’ racial identity. He was subsequently questioned by a journalist, who asked him, "How can you fake your race?" Vance then went on to explain why he thinks Harris is “fake.” JD Vance calls Kamala Harris ‘chameleon’ on being asked how she can fake her race (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, Stephanie Scarbrough/Pool via REUTERS)

"She pretends to be one thing when she's in front of one audience, she pretends to be something else when she's in front of another audience, and I think [Trump] was observing the basic foundational reality that Kamala Harris pretends to be something different depending on which audience she's speaking to," Vance said in Michigan.

"She's a fake,” he added.

Vance went on to compare Harris to "a chameleon." "I was not bothered at all by what President Trump said," Vance said. "We know she's a chameleon."

Vance was then asked, "If she's both Indian and Black, how can she fake her race?"

"She fakes who she is depending on the audience that she's in front of," Vance replied. “That's who she is and that's who she always has been.”

What did Donald Trump say about Kamala Harris’ racial identity?

Trump was asked by an interviewer at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago if he agreed with Republicans on Capitol Hill who refer to Harris as “DEI hire.” In response, Trump said, “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went – she became a Black person,” he said, adding, “I think somebody should look into that too.”

Speaking at a gathering of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority in Houston, Harris later said that the former president’s comments were “the same old show, the divisiveness and the disrespect.” “Let me just say, the American people deserve better,” she added.

The Reuters Fact Check team later reported that Harris has always described her racial identity as Black, South Asian, Indian-American, African-American, and Jamaican-American. All of these stem from her parents’ identities. Trump’s claim, thus, cannot be considered true.