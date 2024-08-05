Trump makes bizarre admission, says thought of 'never going back' to Melania after being kissed by...

Former President Donald Trump made a bizarre joke after exchanging a hug and kiss with a woman during his Georgia rally on Saturday. Donald Trump's recent revelation about 'never going back' to Melania Trump has sparked outrage on social media.(REUTERS)

Speaking at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta, Trump called Georgia activist, Michaelah Montgomery, up on the stage. He introduced her to the crowd and told them that the duo first met each other at a restaurant in April.

Montgomery, a Clark Atlanta University alumnus, acknowledged him in public and praised him during their meeting, according to Trump, for supporting historically Black institutions and universities.

“She looks at me, says, 'It's President Trump. You saved my college.' And I said, 'How the hell do you know that?'... This one is so smart, so sharp,” Trump stated while recalling their encounter at a Chick-fil-A.

He went on to say, “she grabbed me” and “gave me a kiss.” He the surprisingly added, “I said, 'I think I'm never going back home to the first lady'.”

Quickly reacting to his remarks, the Georgia activist quipped, “You were supposed to keep that quiet.”

The GOP presidential candidate, who proclaims himself as the best president for Black Americans, called her “incredible”, stating that she has a “tremendous future.” He also promised to do “whatever I can to help you.”

Meanwhile, social media users and Melania's supporters reacted to Trump's remarks.

“His operative that pretends to be a random supporter at chicken restaurants?” on X user wondered.

“I’m sure Melania would be thrilled,” another wrote.

“He really is confused. Why would he go back home to Dr Biden? She is the current FLOTUS,” a third user pointed out.

Michaelah Montgomery defends Trump over remarks against Kamala Harris

According to Fox News, Montgomery defended Trump at the Atlanta event earlier this week over his controversial remarks against US VP Kamala Harris' racial roots.

“A few days ago president Trump said he didn’t know vice president Harris was a Black woman,” she remarked. “I’m trying to figure out what all the outrage is about because she’s only Black when it’s time to get elected,” Montgomery mocked Harris.

Also Read: Simone Biles loves her ‘black job’: Olympic GOAT seemingly takes a dig at Trump

During a meeting with Black journalists last week, Trump asserted that Harris had only lately “happened to turn Black.”

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” he added, garnering intense backlash for his remarks.

Hitting back at Trump, Harris called herself the Black first and then the South Asian vice president of the US. She added that she will not be debating her Black identity with a white man.