Simone Biles loves her ‘black job’: Olympic GOAT seemingly takes a dig at Trump

Simone Biles is on a golden Olympic streak, just as she is sailing the no nonsense social media wave. TOPSHOT - US' Simone Biles celebrates winning the gold medal at the end of the artistic gymnastics women's all around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. (AFP / Gabriel Bouys)

Just days ago, the decorated American gymnast shushed her former Olympic teammate McKayla Skinner following her controversial swipe at the young Team USA roster representing the nation at the Paris Olympics.

Keeping the sharp spirit of poetic justice alive, Biles again hopped on to her social media glory after her second gold medal at Paris 2024, marking her overall career sixth - in the individual all-around event. Reinforcing her GOAT status in the sports arena, she didn't the glorious opportunity slip by to take another another dig at someone - this time former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the gymnastics superstar drew major attention with her X/Twitter post, through which she apparently ripped Trump a fresh one. “I love my black job,” Biles wrote in response to Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter Ricky Davila's super-viral tweet that read, “Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job.”

What did Simone Biles' apparent swipe at Donald Trump refer to?

Biles' jaw-dropping reaction comes hot on the heels of Trump's contentious Wednesday outing at the National Associate of Black Journalists convention in Chicago. While there, Trump, sitting in a roomful of Black journalists, not only aggressively threw shade on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris's racial identity.

Claiming that he's known the current vice president a long time, he burst out, "She was always of Indian heritage and she was promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black?”

On top of that, Trump once again dug into his “Black jobs” remark, seemingly suggesting that immigrants were taking certain kinds of jobs. “I will tell you that coming from the border, are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs.”

The comment evidently didn't sit well with the crowd for its racially stereotypical connotation. Once asked to explain what the term meant, the former president, said: "A Black job is anybody that has a job. That's what it is."