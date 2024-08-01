Simone Biles updates feud status with former Olympic teammate in cheeky post: ‘Oop I’ve been blocked’

These days, the easiest way out of a conversation or escape being held accountable for your words seems to be the little ‘Block’ button on social media. That is precisely what former American Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner did when the sport's GOAT Simone Biles' barbed response to her previous unwarranted critical remarks presumably stung her as one would've imagined. US' Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise event of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (AFP / Paul ELLIS )

After leading the women's gymnastic squad to their gold medal victory in the team final, Biles proudly shared a collage of photos of the glorious win on Instagram. Clapping back at Skinner's incongruous remarks - that came before the team even landed in Paris - Biles didn't mince her words while captioning her post fuelled by sarcasm, “Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions.”

Why Simone Biles unleashed her passive-aggressive fury at her former Olympic teammate

Simone Biles' piercing words were a response to Skinner, who was a member of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal winner on vault. Skinner replaced Biles, who withdrew from the competition back then due to a case of the twisties. The former Olympic medal winner had previously unleashed her back-handed opinion of the 2024 roster representing the USA at the Paris Olympics.

Also read | Paris Olympics: Haikyuu ‘flies high’ at Japan vs Argentina volleyball showdown

As the New York Post reported, Skinner said in a since-deleted YouTube video, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

Going back on her words earlier this month, Skinner issued an apology. Either way, Team USA's victory in Paris was their ultimate vindication, but Biles' standing up for her teammates was evidently a sweet cherry on top.

Jordan Chiles also cheered Biles' effort to support the team despite Skinner's remarks. “And that’s on periodt!!” she commented.

Also read | WWE legend loves LeBron James, but he was NOT his pick for the GOAT debate: ‘When you mention basketball, you mention…’

Former artistic gymnast McKayla Maroney also doubled down on Biles' dig at Skinner. Taking to Biles' comments, she wrote, “It doesn’t get more iconic than this... She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologise just to redeem my first name.”

McKayla Skinner allegedly blocks Simone Biles

Later, on X/Twitter, Biles appeared to leave an update on her row with Skinner with a cheeky tweet: “oop I've been blocked.” Although she didn't elaborate on what the post was referring to, fans quickly took the hint that it must have to do with her fiery Instagram shade on Tuesday.

Eventually, Chiles indirectly answered the question with a phone snap, notifying that Skinner had indeed blocked Biles on Instagram. Simone's former teammate has yet to directly address the issue since the Instagram clash, but she reacted to the team winning gold on Tuesday, July 30. She posted a picture of the winning team on her Instagram Stories with three heart emojis, ostensibly displaying her support, after which she ended up blocking Biles on social media.