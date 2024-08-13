Trump’s lisp and slurred speech in Musk interview sparks ‘dental work’ mockery; campaign responds

Donald Trump’s chat with Elon Musk had the internet chewing over his words, as a lisp and slurred speech sparked a wave of mockery aimed towards the former president’s health. Social media couldn’t resist sinking its teeth into the moment, with users speculating if the former president had just paid a visit to the dentist. However, Trump’s campaign quickly flossed out a response, attempting to polish up the situation. During a chat with Elon Musk, Trump's lisp and slurred speech led to online speculation about his health and possible dental work.

Trump seen lisping with a hunch back

Donald Trump, alongside his favourite buddy Elon Musk, kicked off a casual chat on the billionaire’s social media platform on Monday. The nearly two-hour-long audio chit-chat was intended to be entertaining—or so Musk promised.

While political pundits were busy noting down Trump's claims and number of attacks aimed at Harris and Biden, many couldn't help but notice that the 78-year-old candidate was speaking with a slight lisp. Musk had said the chat was for people to "get a vibe for how Donald Trump talks." But, instead, people were more tuned in to Trump's funny-sounding voice.

“Did Trump pause campaign rallies because of this massive lisp he has on this Twitter interview with Elon?” A user asked. “I think I now know why this was just an audio interview,” another said.

“Do the people close to him even care about him? If they love him, they'll get him to bow out of the race,” a user wrote sharing concern about the former prez's health.

Meanwhile, a 20-second video clip of Trump speaking during the chat is going viral, with netizens claiming it shows the same issues that listeners encountered during the live Spaces discussion.

Trump’s campaign responds to lisping claims

A Trump campaign spokesperson swiftly brushed off concerns about the former president’s speech, asserting that nothing was amiss. When the Daily Beast inquired about Trump’s voice debacle, the campaign’s blunt response was, "Must be your ears."

With Joe Biden out of the race for the White House after accusations of cognitive dec, many are now questioning whether Trump is fit for office, especially given that he's only a few years younger than Biden.

Some speculated that Trump’s lisp might be due to the 78-year-old removing his dentures. While some claimed he got ‘dental work done.’ The BBC said that phrases like "slurring" with more than 20,000 posts and "dentures" with over 15,000, at one point during the conversation became a hot trend on X. During the chat, Trump mostly served up his classic complaints and grievances, so it was no surprise that social media jumped in to find their own brand of entertainment.