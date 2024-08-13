Trump campaign office in Virginia burglarised, police hunt for suspect: ‘We’re determined to…'

The authorities reported that the burglary took place in Ashburn on Sunday and the surveillance camera captured a man entering with a backpack in Donald Trump’s campaign office. The report followed the FBI’s announcement to probe into the release of the sensitive documents and the alleged hacking of the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns. Images of the suspect in Trump's campaign office break-in from the surveillance camera released by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.(@LoudounSheriff/X)

Burglary at Trump’s campaign office in Virginia

The break-in occurred in the building situated in a suburban office park which is 30 miles west of downtown Washington, DC. The office also acts as a headquartered to the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement regarding the burglary in Trump’s campaign office, “It is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into”. He added, “We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind,” as reported by The Independent.

The Sheriff's office also shared images of the suspect and asked thepublic to report if identified anywhere in a post on X. They wrote, “The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is seeking a suspect in connection with a burglary at the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn, VA, on August 11, 2024. The office, in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place, is being leased by the Trump campaign and also serves as the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.”

The surveillance tape showed a man dressed in dark clothing and a backpack on his chest. He was also wearing a baseball cap and it is yet to be confirmed if something was stolen from the office.

Burglary follows ‘mishandling of sensitive documents’

The deputies are still looking out for the reason behind the break-in attempt in Trump’s campaign office. This development comes after the Trump campaign alleged on Saturday that Iran had breached its website. The accusation arose following Politico's report that it had received anonymous emails with internal documents concerning the vetting of Senator JD Vance, who was named as Trump’s running mate last month.

The incident is also eerily similar to the Watergate scandal which occurred during the 1972 re-election campaign, as reported by the New York Post.