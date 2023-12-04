Did Omid Scobie submit book with ‘racist' royals’ names? Translator's claims contadict author's denial

It has been revealed that Omid Scobie’s UK agent indeed shared a draft manuscript of his book naming the two “racist royals” to be translated to Dutch. This contradicts Omid’s claims that he “never submitted a book that had those names in it.” It has been revealed that Omid Scobie’s UK agent indeed shared a draft manuscript of his book naming the two “racist royals” to be translated to Dutch (scobiesnaps/Instagram)

A source told The Times that United Talent Agency had sent a draft version of the book to publisher Xander Uitgevers, and it contained the names. However, it is believed the translator had been working from a previous draft.

The ‘racist royals’ controversy

Meanwhile, a source close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has claimed that the Sussexes are “dismayed” by the race row sparked by the book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. The controversy arose after two “racist” royals were named in the book’s Dutch edition. The book was released on Tuesday, November 28.

Later, the book was removed from the shelves across the Netherlands. It will be back on the shelves again on December 8.

Making the situation worse, Piers Morgan named the two royals on his Talk TV show. He even later posted it for his social media followers. After the names went viral on social media, royal sources told The Mirror that there was “utter dismay” at Buckingham Palace and that the royal family is “considering all options,” including legal action.

Did Omid Scobie name the ‘racist’ royals in his book?

Omid claimed he was “hurt” and “frustrated” by the events. “It's not for me to apologise because I still want to know what's happened,” he said. In the past, Omid said the situation was a “translation error” and claimed that an “investigation” is underway, according to GB News. “I never submitted a book that had those names in it,” Omid also said.

Dutch translator Saskia Peeters, however, insisted the names were in the book. “As a translator, I translate what is in front of me,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.”

Nellie Keukelaar-van Rijsbergern, the second translator, told The Sun, “We are professionals and we've done this for years, both of us. It's unfair.”

Back in March 2021, Meghan, who is biracial, told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a member of the family had said something about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Archie was born in May 2019.