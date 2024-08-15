Blake Lively turns to BFF Taylor Swift to distract from It Ends With Us backlash: ‘You hate happiness or...’

Blake Lively is turning up the volume on her Taylor Swift fandom as she tries to shift focus away from the ongoing backlash surrounding her film, It Ends With Us. As the internet continues to criticise the actress over recent claims aimed at her co-star Justin Baldoni, Lively recently attempted to shift the spotlight by passionately defending Swift's iconic song 'Love Story' during a radio interview and was seen praising her bestie. Blake Lively reacts to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows cancelled in Vienna over terror threats

Blake Lively gushes over Taylor Swift’s Love Story

Blake Lively proved she's Taylor Swift's number one fan when she unleashed her inner fan girl during a radio interview. During a game of "Unpopular Opinion," at BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast, a caller dared to suggest ditching Love Story from the Eras Tour setlist and replacing it with another ‘fierce’ choice. The song has been a top priority in all of Swift's concerts, but some people now think it’s time to say goodbye and hype up some new songs. However, the actress didn’t seem convinced by the suggestion at all.

Lively didn't just disagree; she went full-on protective bestie, delivering a mic-drop-worthy defence of Swift's classic. “That’s rough,” the Gossip Girl star answered. “You just hate happiness or joy? Or just your ears? You don’t like your ears?” she added according to Page Six.

Blake also expressed a wish for Taylor Swift to perform for "47 hours straight so that every song could be played at all times." Given the usual length of Swift's shows, which are typically around 3 to 3.5 hours, this seems quite ambitious. "So my unpopular opinion is that I want it all—yes, every song," she added. “What’s the setlist? Yes.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s controversy

Amid the turbulent waters of her own career, the actress has found solace (and perhaps a distraction) in showering her bestie with endless praise. The actress has found herself embroiled in a public feud with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Reports of a strained relationship between the two have been circulating, with sources alleging creative differences that turned into a full-blown rift. These tensions reportedly led to two separate cuts of the film. The situation reached a boiling point when Baldoni hinted at stepping down as director for a potential sequel, seemingly confirming the rumours of a fractured relationship.

But that’s not all. Reportedly, the Gossip Girl alum also shared how Baldoni made her feel uncomfortable about her postpartum body by inquiring about her weight with her trainer. Additionally, she described a prolonged kiss that she found rather strange and unsettling.