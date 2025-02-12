Who was Bailey Hutchins? TikTok star dies at 26 after cancer battle

TikTok star Bailey Hutchins died at the age of 26 on Friday, two years after her colon cancer diagnosis. Her husband, Caden Hutchins, took to social media Saturday to confirm the news of her death in an emotional statement. TikTok star Bailey Hutchins dies at 26 after cancer battle(Instagram)

“I’m devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night. She fought such a tough incredible fight these past two years and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey,” Caden wrote. “Being your husband and caregiver has been such a blessing to me,” he added.

Bailey was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer with peritoneal metastasis in 2023 at the age of 24. She used her TikTok handle @healingwithbailey, which had garnered more than 170k followers, to share her journey and raise awareness about the disease. The internet personality inspired many to look for early diagnosis of cancer, according to Today.

In his emotional statement, Caden expressed “disbelief” and “denial” over losing his “best friend.” “You were and always will be such a light in any room you fill Bailey, and such an inspiration to others. Your faith could move mountains Baby, unfortunately God had bigger plans for you Up Above. Until we meet again,” he wrote.

Prior to her death, a GoFundMe page was set to help Bailey in her cancer treatment. Out of the $150k goal, $130,617 had been raised as of Wednesday, February 12. Bailey's TikTok page also shared a video tribute for her featuring footage of her getting ready on her wedding day.

The post, set to the tune of Wiz Khalifa's See You Again, was captioned, “Last night our Bailey B passed on to Heaven.” “Although we selfishly wanted her here forever, we are at peace knowing that she no longer has to endure any pain or suffering,” it added.