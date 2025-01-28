17-year-old TikTok star killed in shooting incident outside mall in California

A 17-year-old TikTok star, Nahsiyah Turner, known to her followers as Siyah, tragically lost her life in a shooting outside the Los Cerritos Center in Southern California. According to CBS News, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 18, around 7:30 p.m., when police responded to reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered Turner unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was found unconscious and not breathing. 17-year-old TikTok influencer was fatally shot outside a mall in California.(Instagram/s1yahhh)

Cause of death confirmed by medical examiner

A subsequent report by People revealed that Turner died from a gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the details of the crime and the motive behind the tragic shooting.

Lieutenant Steve DeJong of the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau explained the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Turner’s body. Speaking to the Los Alamitos High School’s student newspaper, The Griffin Gazette, DeJong said, “When they got there, they observed a female juvenile, 17 years old, with a gunshot wound.”

A rising star remembered

Turner’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from her fans. At the time of her passing, Turner had amassed 220,000 followers on TikTok, a number which has since surged to over 300,000. Known for her lively dance videos and infectious personality, she touched the hearts of many. In the days following her death, fans shared videos from a memorial held in her honour, where photos of the young influencer were surrounded by flowers and lit candles. Attendees also released purple and white balloons into the air, celebrating her life.

Social media users have expressed their shock and sadness at the untimely loss of the rising star. One fan commented, “I’m so disappointed to hear this. I love her videos even though I don’t know her personally; she seemed like a real cool person.”

Another user shared a heartfelt tribute, saying, “This is so unreal. She was my inspiration. Rest in peace, Siyah, you had such a beautiful soul.” A third user added, “Damn, this is crazy. I was just watching her do her hair in two ponytails. LLSIYAH.”