Who is Brady Kiser? Emilie Kiser's husband recommended for child abuse charges in son Trigg's drowning death

Emilie Kiser's husband, Brad Kiser, has been recommended for charges on Tuesday for the drowning death of their three-year-old son, Trigg, on May 16. The Chandler Police Department announced that Brady Kiser has been recommended for Class 4 felony charge of child abuse. Emilie Kiser, with husband Brady Kiser and their children.(Emilie Kiser on Instagram)

"After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions," Chandler Police said in a statement.

Brady Kiser, 28, was in charge of watching their 3-year-old son, Trigg, when the latter drowned at the house swimming pool on May 16. Trigg Kiser was found unresponsive by first responders when they tried to administer CPR. He was taken to a hospital and died on May 18.

Kiser had told officers that he had lost sight of their son before he found him floating in the pool and called the emergency services. As the investigation into the death of Trigg Kiser was reported, local news website AZ Central reported that there are sworn police affidavits containing Brady Kiser's interviews.

Who Is Brady Kiser?

Very little information about Brady Kiser is known, except that he previously worked in solar sales and now owns a car detailing business. He, along with Emilie Kiser and their children, moved to Chandler, Arizona, on May 12, 2024. He is frequently seen appearing on the family videos posted by Emilie Kiser. He married Emile Kiser in November 2019.

In a March 2024 vlog, shortly after moving to Arizona, Emilie Kiser revealed that they did it for a job opportunity for Brad Kiser.

“We initially moved to Arizona for a job opportunity for Brady," she said. "Brady was in sales, so he was going to do solar sales here in Arizona, he had a really good opportunity with a friend of his, and that was obviously our plan when we moved here.”

“At the time, my husband also ran a car detailing business, he ran that for five years, I feel a lot of people don’t know that about Brady. He was amazing at it. He moved it to Arizona and that was kind of his plan.”

Now, with a potential class 4 felony child abuse charges staring at Brad Kiser, he could face up to 3.5 years, with one year in jail, if the charges are approved and he is subsequently convicted.