Emilie Kiser's best friend pays tribute to Trigg in an unusual way; followers notice tiny detail in new video

Emilie Kiser’s best friend, influencer Avery Woods, appeared to quietly honor Trigg Kiser, Emilie’s three-year-old son who passed away last month, in a subtle but emotional way. Avery returned to social media for the first time since the accident and paid Emilie Kiser’s son Trigg Kiser tribute in an unusual way. (Instagram/ @averyywoods)

Earlier this week, Avery returned to social media for the first time since the accident. In a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok video, the 30-year-old applied her makeup in silence, with soft music playing in the background. The video lasted about 90 seconds and was posted with the caption: “Been a while since I put makeup on so thought I’d get ready for our anniversary. Missed you.”

Though she didn’t speak, fans quickly noticed something powerful. Around her neck, Avery wore several necklaces. One had the name “Trigg” engraved on it. Another had a charm shaped like an angel wing. A third included a red stone, which many believe was a ruby—July’s birthstone. Trigg would have turned four next month.

Supportive comments began pouring in. One viewer wrote, “The red for his July Birthday. The Angel pendent and his name. We see your love.” Another added, “Watching this made me cry, watched it over and over again. You and Emilie are in my thoughts every day. Good to see you back. Take your time. Send Emilie our love and prayers.”

Avery also posted a photo of a city skyline at night on Instagram, writing: “hi, missed you and hope you’re doing well” with a heart emoji.

But by Friday morning, June 6, the TikTok tribute was no longer visible on her profile. The most recent video now is one shared before the accident, showing her getting ready for her daughter’s fourth birthday. It’s not clear why the video was removed.

Avery is still active on Instagram Stories. Her latest post includes a shopping link to a workout outfit she wore to a pilates class.

Though she hasn’t spoken publicly about the tragedy, her quiet tribute—through jewelry—did not go unnoticed.