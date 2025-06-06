Emilie Kiser wasn't home during son Trigg's drowning; new update on ‘graphic’ and 'distressing' footage

Emilie Kiser is taking legal steps to keep the circumstances surrounding the death of her three-year-old son, Trigg, private. On May 27, she filed a lawsuit in Arizona’s Maricopa County Superior Court seeking to seal records related to the incident, including footage of the fatal accident. People Magazine confirmed that Emilie Kiser also submitted a personal declaration detailing her grief and trauma. Emilie Kiser filed a lawsuit to keep details of her son Trigg's accidental drowning private.(Instagram)

Emilie Kiser was not at home when her son drowned

On June 3, the court granted temporary confidentiality regarding her broader request for privacy and ordered that the declaration remain sealed until a final decision is made. According to court documents, Trigg died in an "accidental drowning" at the family’s home. In the original filing, Kiser's lawyer stated the family "desperately want to grieve in private, but sadly, the public will not let them," calling the tragedy "a media frenzy."

A source recently revealed to People Magazine that Kiser was not present at home at the time when her 3-year-old son drowned, and she wishes that the clips from the accident remain sealed so she does not have to “relive the aftermath through viral” videos. The insider continued, “With her motion, Emilie Kiser is urging the court to keep private the footage and records related to her young son’s death - a deeply personal, and reasonable, plea to prevent the public release of the most traumatic moment of her life.”

The source also highlighted that while Kiser’s “public profile does not negate her right to privacy," it also doesn't "make her son’s death a matter for public consumption." They added, “Public agencies have received over 100+ public records requests for the footage of a toddler’s death, which only serves to satisfy morbid curiosity more than any type of justice.”

Kiser’s lawyer states videos are ‘graphic’ and ‘distressing’

In the original filing, Kiser’s attorney wrote, “The records requested presumably reveal graphic, distressing, and intimate details of Trigg’s death that have no bearing on government accountability.” Trigg was found unconscious on Monday, May 12, and died six days later on Sunday, May 18, police confirmed to the media outlet.

Kiser and her husband, Brady, welcomed Trigg, their first child, in July 2021, and their second son, Theodore, was born in March. According to the May 27 filing, Kiser is "trying her best" to be there for her surviving son, two-month-old Theodore, but added, "Every day is a battle."