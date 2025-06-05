Wizard Liz reveals she will not be selling her engagement ring: Here's why

A few weeks ago, popular YouTuber Wizard Liz, whose real name is Lize Dzjabrailova, shocked fans by accusing her partner, Landon Nickerson, of cheating. She revealed on her Instagram story that Nickerson had used a secret Snapchat account to communicate with another woman while she was four months pregnant with their child. Amid the feud, she also reported selling her engagement ring, however, she recently revealed she cannot sell it. Wizard Liz previously claimed that her partner, Landon Nickerson cheated during her pregnancy.(@wizardliz/Instagram)

Wizard Liz reveals she will not sell her engagement ring

Amid the fallout of their relationship, Liz shared on her Instagram story that she planned to sell her reportedly $100,000 engagement ring. She also shared that she will donate the money from selling the ring to single mothers. However, she recently revealed that she cannot go through with it. The YouTuber shared another Instagram story where she revealed that she is now using her own money to donate to single mothers, as she cannot sell her engagement ring.

In her recent Instagram story, she wrote, “I am donating 50K of my own money.” Liz revealed, “I am not allowed to legally sell the engagement ring (or so I was told), so I will just give it back.” The ring was given by Landon to the soon-to-be mother.

Wizard Liz talks about her ‘biggest blessing’

Following the story about the engagement ring, Liz shared about being a single mother. She wrote, “Also, I’ve never had a fear of being a single mom. I honestly prefer my space and living alone.” She continued, “I just didn’t want to be betrayed. And this betrayal is worse when the person was so good to me, like I used to always think ‘this is too good to be true.” She added, “So yeah, I was really blindsided, but I had the best year of my life and I don’t regret any of it.”

Talking about her pregnancy and soon-to-be-born baby, she wrote, “This is the biggest blessing and protection I have received from God. I’m just happy and grateful.”