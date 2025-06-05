ESPN anchor Jay Harris diagnosed with prostate cancer: All about his wife, kids and net worth

SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris revealed that he was battling prostate cancer during an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, June 5. With a career spanning more than two decades, Harris had become a respected and familiar presence in sports journalism, known for his steady voice and deep knowledge of the game. Jay Harris, SportsCenter anchor, reveals prostate cancer diagnosis during Good Morning America appearance.(@JayHarrisESPN/X)

What is Jay Harris’s net worth?

According to CelebsWorlds, Harris’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. The sports anchor who joined ESPN in February 2003 has built a solid career as a consistent presence on SportsCenter and other ESPN programs. While exact contract details remain private, industry estimates suggest his annual salary is around $70,000, according to PlayersWiki.

This aligns with compensation for veteran sportscasters who have regular airtime but aren’t among the network’s top-tier earners. His work on special segments and features also contributes to his visibility and overall earnings at the network, as reported by Collegenetworth.

Harris’s impressive journalism career has also won him several accolades acknowledging his work in the field. These awards include: Silver World Medal from the New York Festivals, Robert L. Vann Award from the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation, EXCEL Award from the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals and Emmy Awards for his contributions to SportsCenter.

All about Jay Harris’s family

Harris is married to Stephanie Prigmore, and the two have kept most of their life private but are known to have a close-knit family. The two also share two children– Bryce and Tyra. They also have a strong bond as they continue to support each other in their careers and personal endeavours.

Currently, Harris lives in Connecticut with his family, a location that keeps him close to ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol. His role at the network often sees him anchoring the late-night editions of SportsCenter, including the 11 p.m. and midnight Eastern broadcasts.