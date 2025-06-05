ESPN star Jay Harris reveals prostate cancer disgnosis, 'I'll be away from…'

SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris has revealed that he is battling prostate cancer during an appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, June 5. “I’m having surgery on Tuesday,” the ESPN star told GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan. “And I’ll be away from ‘SportsCenter’ for about a month to recover. And then I’m coming back better than ever.” ESPN star Jay Harris reveals prostate cancer disgnosis (@GMA screenshot/X)

Harris, however, added that the doctor treating him is “quite optimistic” about his prognosis.

“Per my last scan, nothing has spread, so once we take out the prostate, hopefully that will be it,” Harris said. “That’s the goal.”

Harris said his father had prostate cancer, adding that he wishes to inspire men to openly discuss ailments and family history among themselves. “By not talking, we sentence ourselves to death,” he said.

Harris joined ESPN as an ‘ESPNEWS’ anchor in February 2003. He anchored his first SportsCenter show in May 2003, and has remained at the desk since.

‘Praying for a full recovery’

In the comment section of Good Morning America’s post, netizens wished Harris a speedy recovery. “Godspeed brother. Praying for a full recovery,” one user wrote. Another said, “I hope your surgery and recovery goes very well Jay”. “Praying for him and his family,” one user wrote, while another said, “Wish a safe operation and a speedy recovery”. “Prayers up Jay! You got this,” wrote one.

“Wishing you strength and a complete recovery,” one user wrote, while another said, “@JayHarrisESPN you are one of the best Jay! No doubt a month from now you are gonna be better. Praying for you!” “Good luck and prayers to @JayHarrisESPN I too am a prostate cancer survivor and there are a lot of us. Welcome to the Club,” wrote a user. “Prayers for Jay. He is one of the best in the business, not that that matters right now, but it’s true,” said another.