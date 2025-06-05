Nutella unveils its first-ever new flavor in 60 years: Here’s when it will hit U.S. shelves

Nutella is making history with the launch of its first-ever new flavor in six decades. Since debuting in 1964, the beloved hazelnut spread has become a household favorite worldwide, known for its signature taste and loyal fan base. Despite its massive popularity, Nutella has never officially launched a new flavor—until now, marking a major moment for the iconic brand. For the first time in 60 years, Nutella launches a new Peanut flavor.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Hooters announces shutdown of over 30 restaurants: See full list of which locations closed

What is the new Nutella flavor?

In a press statement earlier this week, Ferraro, the parent company, revealed a new Peanut Nutella flavor. The company called the new flavour “a bold yet natural evolution for a product rooted in tradition but ready to surprise,” adding that it “combines the distinctive creaminess of Nutella cocoa hazelnut spread with the delicious taste of roasted peanuts,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Chicago Tribune revealed that the production of the new product will also begin in the US at its Franklin Park and Ferraro will “invest $75 million in the plant”. This will also generate new job opportunities. Seth Gonzalez, Nutella’s senior director of marketing, clarified that the new product should not be mistaken for peanut butter. He told Tribune, “We didn’t want it to be another peanut butter; there’s a reason why cocoa is still connected as a peanut-and-cocoa formula, instead of just peanuts.”

Also Read: One Piece LEGO sets inspired by live-action series officially revealed: Release date, preorders, and full set list

When will Peanut Nutella be available in the US?

The new Nutella spread is set to hit U.S. store shelves by spring 2026—but there’s a catch. Despite global excitement, the new flavor will be available exclusively in the United States. Michael Lindsay, who is the President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America, shared, “Developing Nutella and Ferrero Rocher products specifically for the North American market represents a defining moment in our company's history,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

He added that these new products are designed to connect with both “loyal fans” and “new consumers”, strengthening Ferrero’s leading position in North America