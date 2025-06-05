Hooters announces shutdown of over 30 restaurants: See full list of which locations closed

Restaurant chain Hooters has taken a surprising step by shutting down more than 30 locations across several states as of June 4. The move marks a significant shift for the brand, known for its casual dining experience and sports bar ambiance. Hooters has closed over 30 locations as of June 4, following its bankruptcy filing in March. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(AP)

Also Read: Who is Yulissa Escobar? Love Island USA contestant dismissed for hurling the N-word

Hooters shuts down after filing for bankruptcy

In a statement to USA Today, the company shared that the stores they own are closed, and it was a rather “difficult decision.” The statement further revealed, “Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model. We are committed to supporting our impacted team members throughout this process and are incredibly grateful to our valued customers for their loyalty and dedication to the Hooters brand."

In March, Hooters filed for bankruptcy, but it did not reveal that the stores would shut down in the months to follow. Hooters currently operates 305 locations, with 151 company-owned and 154 run by franchisees. The chain has been quietly scaling back its footprint, with sudden closures reported since at least 2024, which signals the ongoing challenges for the brand.

Also Read: Why is Walmart firing migrant workers at Florida stores? Supreme Court ruling prompts move

List of the Hooters locations closed so far

According to USA Today, the following restaurant locations of Hooters are confirmed to be shut down until June 4.

Sanford, Florida

Orlando, Florida – Kirkman Road

Kissimmee, Florida – Osceola Parkway

Melbourne, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia – Downtown

Douglasville, Georgia

Gwinnett, Georgia

Valdosta, Georgia

Greenwood, Indiana

Rockford, Illinois

Newport, Kentucky

Flint, Michigan

Taylor, Michigan

St. Louis, Missouri – Downtown

Charlotte, North Carolina – South Boulevard

Columbia, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee – Downtown

Nashville, Tennessee – Harding Place

Grapevine, Texas

Houston, Texas – 120 FM 1960 W

San Marcos, Texas

Signs of the closures are evident online, with the Madison, Wisconsin, location page removed from the Hooters website and its phone line going unanswered. Similarly, the Fort Smith, Arkansas page has been taken down, and while its phone still plays a welcome message, attempts to place an order are met with a “call cannot be transferred” notice.