Who is Kyle Long? 5 things about Ohio man charged with wife's murder after claiming she stabbed herself 17 times

Kyle Long, of London, Ohio, has been charged with murder after claiming his wife, Rachel, stabbed herself 17 times to death. He had claimed that this took place after she told him she wanted to separate. He was charged after a four-month investigation, authorities said. Kyle Long was charged with murder after claiming his wife stabbed himself. (X/@ScoopStateside)

Long was arrested on October 23, 2025. Here's all you need to know about Kyle Long as he appeared for trial.

Kyle Long: 5 things to know Kyle and Rachel Long lived in a half-a-million dollar home. Long is 35 and his wife was 32. The couple have two daughters – Ruby and Scarlet – together. Long claimed he had witnessed Rachel stabbing herself in the face and neck. She was found on the bathroom floor next to the toilet, in a pool of blood. As per reports, she appeared to have stab wounds to the arms, hands, face, and neck. Long had been asked to strip out of his clothes so DNA evidence could be collected and asked questions about his wife's death. Officers found there were inconsistencies in Long's account of events, during the second round of questioning. Evidence also indicated a ‘struggle between two individuals’ police reportedly said. They also found that Long could not have seen his wife's stabbing from where he said he was seated. An autopsy of Rachel's body also showed defensive wounds, poking holes in Long's ‘suicide’ claim. Authorities found she had 17 stab wounds. Long is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond and the Madison County Sheriff's Department probed the matter. No plea had been entered in the case as of Saturday. Long's wife, Rachel, ran her pet grooming service. An obituary for Rachel reads “Born December 22, 1992, in Columbus; she was a daughter of Susan (Weber) and William Brown. A 2011 graduate of London High School, Rachel had owned and operated Pawfect Pups Grooming and Boarding in London. An animal lover at heart, she also was active in rescuing dogs. She was an avid reader and loved attending rock concerts.”

The couple had been married for 10 years. Police spoke to Madison Myers, a friend of Rachel's who she was texting before her death. Cops had not found any indication of suicidal thoughts in their exchanges as the two women were discussing attending a concert and Rachel needing an outfit. Her ‘best friend’ Brittany Mattox told 4WWL that she'd always had suspicions about the suicide claim.

“We knew that she was excited to leave. She was making new relationships and friendships and looking forward to a new adventure as a solo single mom,” she said. A customer of Rachel's, Melissa Cooper, told ABC6 “She liked helping people, and I loved people like that that's something that's now missing, a bright light taken from many of us.”