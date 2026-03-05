Nancy Grewal, YouTuber from Punjab, dies in stabbing incident in Canada: Reports

A 45-year old Indian woman identified as Nancy Grewal died in a stabbing incident in LaSalle, a town in Essex County of Canada's Ontario. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, March 3, evening. Nancy Grewal reportedly had several times in the past given statements against the previous Trudeau govt of Canada and pro-Khalistani elements (Instagram/realnancygrewal)

Shortly before 9:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday, emergency services responded to the 2400 block of Todd Lane, according to a ctvnews.ca report. It is not known if a suspect is in custody.

The victim was later identified in reports as a YouTuber and a popular social media personality from Punjab - a post on social media by her family appeared to confirm the same.

“With a very heavy heart I share that my beloved sister Nancy Grewal has passed away on 3 March 2026. I lost my sister, my strength, my forever friend. Rest in peace, my sister. You will always live in our hearts," a post on Nancy Grewal's Instagram handle was captioned.