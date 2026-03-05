Nancy Grewal, YouTuber from Punjab, dies in stabbing incident in Canada: Reports
Nancy Grewal, a YouTuber from Punjab and popular social media figure, was reportedly found with injuries after being stabbed on Tuesday evening in LaSalle.
A 45-year old Indian woman identified as Nancy Grewal died in a stabbing incident in LaSalle, a town in Essex County of Canada's Ontario. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, March 3, evening.
Shortly before 9:30 pm (local time) on Tuesday, emergency services responded to the 2400 block of Todd Lane, according to a ctvnews.ca report. It is not known if a suspect is in custody.
The victim was later identified in reports as a YouTuber and a popular social media personality from Punjab - a post on social media by her family appeared to confirm the same.
“With a very heavy heart I share that my beloved sister Nancy Grewal has passed away on 3 March 2026. I lost my sister, my strength, my forever friend. Rest in peace, my sister. You will always live in our hearts," a post on Nancy Grewal's Instagram handle was captioned.
Grewal of Windsor, was reportedly found with injuries. The victim was rushed to a hospital by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) but she succumbed to her injuries later, police said.
As part of the investigation, LaSalle police cordoned off two residences, an empty parking lot and a portion of a wood lot off Todd Lane.
“The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Grewal,” police said in a post on social media, adding, "To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident.”
Grewal was known as an outspoken critic of pro-Khalistan separatists, as mentioned in a separate HT report.
Grewal used her digital platforms to frequently challenge separatist ideologies, often referring to proponents as ‘Khotaistanis’ or fake nationalists.
Nancy Grewal's YouTube channel, by the name Nancy Grewal Canada, has nearly 9,000 subsribers while her Instagram handle - realnancygrewal - has almost 12,000 followers.