Sorffly Davius GoFundMe: Did Bill Ackman donate to NYPD officer's campaign who died in Kuwait?
Billionaire Bill Ackman seems to be the top donor for GoFundMe campaigns supporting families of servicemembers who died recently.
Billionaire Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square, seems to have contributed substantial donation to the families of two servicemembers who lost their lives in the Middle East since the onset of the war with Iran on February 28, Forbes reported. This includes one of the crew members from the refueling aircraft that tragically crashed in Iraq last Thursday, along with an NYPD officer who passed away following a medical incident at a base in Kuwait.
William Ackman is recognized as the largest contributor to a GoFundMe campaign established for the family of Major Sorffly Davius, the NYPD officer who was also serving in the Army National Guard. He donated $100,000 to the family.
Additionally, Ackman shared a link to the fundraiser on his X account, thereby promoting the initiative aimed at assisting Davius’s widow and their six children, which was further supported by the fallen soldier’s congressional representative, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.
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Donation to Alex Klinner
Moreover, a GoFundMe campaign created for the family of Major Alex Klinner, one of the service members who lost their lives in a refueling plane crash in Iraq last week, also identifies William Ackman as the leading donor with a contribution of $80,000.
However, Ackman has not publicly addressed these donations.
At least 13 U.S. service members have lost their lives since the onset of the war on February 28, excluding Davius.
Davius was not killed in combat; rather, he experienced a "medical episode" while stationed at Camp Buehring in Kuwait.
Ackman's recent donations
Earlier this year, Ackman contributed $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign established for Jonathan Ross, the federal agent involved in the shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement operation. Subsequently, the billionaire stated that he donated an additional $10,000 to the families of both Good and Alex Pretti, the other U.S. citizen who was shot and killed in Minneapolis in January.
What is Bill Ackman's net worth?
Bill Ackman's net worth stands at $9 billion, positioning him as the 377th richest individual globally, as per Forbes. Ackman has dedicated several decades to his role as a hedge fund manager at Pershing Square, the investment fund he established in 2004.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More