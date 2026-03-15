Sorffly Davius GoFundMe: Did Bill Ackman donate to NYPD officer's campaign who died in Kuwait?

Billionaire Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square, seems to have contributed substantial donation to the families of two servicemembers who lost their lives in the Middle East since the onset of the war with Iran on February 28, Forbes reported. This includes one of the crew members from the refueling aircraft that tragically crashed in Iraq last Thursday, along with an NYPD officer who passed away following a medical incident at a base in Kuwait. Bill Ackman donates money to support families of servicemembers lost in Middle East conflicts, including Major Sorffly Davius and Major Alex Klinner. (@NYPDnews/X)

William Ackman is recognized as the largest contributor to a GoFundMe campaign established for the family of Major Sorffly Davius, the NYPD officer who was also serving in the Army National Guard. He donated $100,000 to the family.

Additionally, Ackman shared a link to the fundraiser on his X account, thereby promoting the initiative aimed at assisting Davius’s widow and their six children, which was further supported by the fallen soldier’s congressional representative, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

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Donation to Alex Klinner Moreover, a GoFundMe campaign created for the family of Major Alex Klinner, one of the service members who lost their lives in a refueling plane crash in Iraq last week, also identifies William Ackman as the leading donor with a contribution of $80,000.

However, Ackman has not publicly addressed these donations.

At least 13 U.S. service members have lost their lives since the onset of the war on February 28, excluding Davius.

Davius was not killed in combat; rather, he experienced a "medical episode" while stationed at Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

Ackman's recent donations Earlier this year, Ackman contributed $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign established for Jonathan Ross, the federal agent involved in the shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement operation. Subsequently, the billionaire stated that he donated an additional $10,000 to the families of both Good and Alex Pretti, the other U.S. citizen who was shot and killed in Minneapolis in January.