Major Alex Klinner: 5 things about Air Force member killed in Iraq in KC-135 plane crash; GoFundMe set up
Alex Klinner was identified as one of the six US servicemembers who lost their lives in the KC-135 refueling plane crash in Iraq amid the ongoing US-Iran war.
Major Alex Klinner was identified as one of the six US servicemembers who lost their lives in the KC-135 refueling plane crash in Iraq amid the ongoing US-Iran war.
Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama mourned his loss and posted on Facebook "Heartbreaking to learn that Auburn alumnus and Birmingham resident Major Alex Klinner was among those killed in the KC-135 crash this week. Our state deeply grieves the loss of a father, husband, and a true patriot. I hope every Alabamian will join me in prayer for the Klinner family during this tragic time."
Here's all you need to know about Alex Klinner.
Alex Klinner: 5 things to know
- Klinner is a resident of Birmingham and graduated from Auburn University. The university even put out a post mourning his demise. “Auburn University mourns the loss of alumnus Major John “Alex” Klinner, who was among six Air Force crew members killed when a U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq. Major Klinner was a 2016 graduate of Auburn University with a degree in mechanical engineering,” they wrote and shared the full statement.
2. Klinner was in the United States Air Force for eight years. He was deployed in service of Operation Epic Fury, his GoFundMe page noted.
3. Klinner was married to Libby and the couple had three kids together – a two-and-a-half-year-old and seven-month-old twins.
4. Klinner has been described as “devoted husband, a loving father, and the kind of person who would quietly step in to help anyone who needed it,” on his GoFundMe page.
5. Klinner was 33 and the pilot had just been promoted to Major in January, his brother in law said. He was there less than a week when the fatal crash claimed his life. His brother in law, James Harrill, told WWLTV “It’s kind of heartbreaking to say: He was just a really good dad and really loved his family a lot — like a lot.”
Three members from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing were also among those killed in the crash. US Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, a 28-year-old airman from Columbus, Ohio, is the other person who's been identified.
CENTCOM in a statement on the crash said “U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely. This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.”
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They added “More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members.”
The names of the other deceased have not been released pending confirmation from family members.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More