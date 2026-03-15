Major Alex Klinner: 5 things about Air Force member killed in Iraq in KC-135 plane crash; GoFundMe set up

Major Alex Klinner was identified as one of the six US servicemembers who lost their lives in the KC-135 refueling plane crash in Iraq amid the ongoing US-Iran war. Major Alex Klinner was killed in the KC-135 refueling plane crash in Iraq. (GoFundMe) Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama mourned his loss and posted on Facebook "Heartbreaking to learn that Auburn alumnus and Birmingham resident Major Alex Klinner was among those killed in the KC-135 crash this week. Our state deeply grieves the loss of a father, husband, and a true patriot. I hope every Alabamian will join me in prayer for the Klinner family during this tragic time." Here's all you need to know about Alex Klinner. Alex Klinner: 5 things to know Klinner is a resident of Birmingham and graduated from Auburn University. The university even put out a post mourning his demise. “Auburn University mourns the loss of alumnus Major John “Alex” Klinner, who was among six Air Force crew members killed when a U.S. military KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq. Major Klinner was a 2016 graduate of Auburn University with a degree in mechanical engineering,” they wrote and shared the full statement.

2. Klinner was in the United States Air Force for eight years. He was deployed in service of Operation Epic Fury, his GoFundMe page noted. 3. Klinner was married to Libby and the couple had three kids together – a two-and-a-half-year-old and seven-month-old twins. 4. Klinner has been described as “devoted husband, a loving father, and the kind of person who would quietly step in to help anyone who needed it,” on his GoFundMe page. 5. Klinner was 33 and the pilot had just been promoted to Major in January, his brother in law said. He was there less than a week when the fatal crash claimed his life. His brother in law, James Harrill, told WWLTV “It’s kind of heartbreaking to say: He was just a really good dad and really loved his family a lot — like a lot.” Three members from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing were also among those killed in the crash. US Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, a 28-year-old airman from Columbus, Ohio, is the other person who's been identified.