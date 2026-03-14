Who was Tyler Simmons? Ohio airman among 6 killed in Iraq refueling aircraft crash

US Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, a 28-year-old airman from Columbus, Ohio, was among six American servicemembers killed after a military refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, according to officials and local media reports. The aircraft, identified as a KC-135 Stratotanker, went down Thursday while supporting operations in the region. (Unsplash/ Representational Photo)

The aircraft, identified as a KC-135 Stratotanker, went down Thursday while supporting operations in the region. US Central Command said the crash followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft operating in friendly airspace, while the second aircraft was able to land safely.

Political leaders from Ohio paid tribute after news of the crash emerged. In a post on X, Joyce Beatty said she was “heartbroken” to learn that Simmons was among the six servicemembers killed.

“My heart is with Tyler’s family and the families of the other five servicemembers who were killed, including two other Ohioans,” Beatty wrote on X, adding that “in Columbus and across the nation, we will always remember the sacrifice of Tyler and his fellow servicemembers.”

Meanwhile, Mike DeWine said in a social media post that three of the six airmen killed in the crash were from Ohio. The Pentagon has said the incident brings the US death toll linked to Operation Epic Fury to at least 13 servicemembers.

Who was Tyler Simmons? Simmons served with the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus. According to local outlet 10TV, family members said he loved his work in the Air Force and took pride in serving as part of the refueling unit.

He attended Eastmoor Academy High School in Columbus and graduated in 2015, according to Columbus City Schools. During his time at the school, he also played football.

Family members remembered Simmons as someone whose personality made a lasting impression on those around him. His cousin Tracy Peaks told 10TV that Simmons was known for his distinctive smile and positive attitude.

“He had a million-dollar smile. When people see my cousin they'd be like, that smile is gonna take him places and it took him to his dream job,” Peaks said.

Also Read: Suicide drones, B-2 bombers and more: Full list of weapons US used against Iran in Operation Epic Fury

According to relatives cited by 10TV, Simmons initially worked in a security role before his superiors encouraged him to train as a boom operator. The role involves transferring fuel from the refueling aircraft to other military planes while in flight.

His mother, Cheryl Simmons, told the outlet that aviation had long been a passion for her son. She recalled that once he began working inside the aircraft as a boom operator, he knew it was the career he wanted to pursue.

Also Read: Who was Sorffly Davius? NYC cop dies after ‘medical episode’ while deployed to Kuwait amid Operation Epic Fury

“Once he got in the back of that airplane, that was it,” Cheryl Simmons said, adding that her son once told her he planned to retire from the role before eventually flying commercial aircraft.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a Facebook statement that the city mourns the loss of Simmons and honors his service.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyler Simmons, whose life was taken far too soon in a recent accident in Iraq,” Ginther said, adding that the city honors his courage and dedication to the country.