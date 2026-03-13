Engineer of Safesea Vishnu tanker, Mumbai resident, killed in attack near Iraq

Deonandan Prasad Singh, an additional chief engineer (superintendent), of MT Safesea Vishnu, died on Wednesday following an attack on the Marshall Island-flagged tanker. The incident occurred during ship-to-ship cargo loading operations near the Khor Al Zubair Port, near Basra, Iraq, amid ongoing strife in the region. This was confirmed through a press note issued by the directorate general of shipping. The tanker which Singh was on was carrying around 48,000 metric tonnes of naphtha and was struck by an unidentified object. (HT)

The tanker, which was carrying around 48,000 metric tonnes of naphtha, was struck by an unidentified object. Preliminary reports indicate that a white-coloured unmanned speedboat carrying explosives approached the vessel from the starboard side and rammed into it, resulting in a major fire onboard.

Singh, a native of Bihar and a resident of Kandivali, is survived by his wife and two children. He was in his mid-50s.

Singh’s brother-in-law Dr Chandan Kumar said, “We learnt about his death from his company. However, the shipping ministry has not told us anything. His son, who resides out of Mumbai, will reach the city on Friday. We are all in state of shock.”

Singh had earlier worked with Neom Maritime, United Ocean Ship Management, Bernard Schulte Ship Management, Samson Maritime and Shipping Corporation. The directorate general of shipping has been in touch with Singh’s family, and it is believed his wife is in a state of shock.

Following the incident, all crew members abandoned the vessel and entered the water for safety. They were subsequently rescued by an STS tug operating in the vicinity.

The Iraqi Coast Guard evacuated the remaining 27 crew members – which include 15 Indian and 12 Filipino nationals. They have been safely transported to a small island near the Port of Basra.

The Embassy of India in Baghdad is coordinating with Iraqi authorities to ensure the welfare of the Indian nationals.