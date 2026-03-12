Indian crew member killed in attack on US-owned ship near Iraq's Basra port; 15 rescued

“On March 11, 2026, a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life. The remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy said that it is in touch with the Iraqi authorities as well as the 15 crew members who have been rescued. “Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member,” it further said. Follow updates on Middle East conflict

As the war between US and Iran in the Middle East rages on, ships near the Strait of Hormuz have come under attack with Iran taking control of the key energy passage.

Iraq’s State Organisation for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) confirmed the attack on Safesea Vishnu and the Malta-flagged Zefyros were atatcked in its territorial waters. Following the strikes, Iraq suspended operations at its oil terminals, according to comments from the director of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, Bloomberg reported.

“This event negatively impacts Iraq’s security and economy, and poses a threat to the safety of maritime navigation and oil activities in Iraqi territorial waters,” SOMO said.