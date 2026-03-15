Netanyahu sick? Israel PM's new coffee video sparks concerns after death rumors

The speculation intensified when Yair Netanyahu, the son of Netanyahu , refrained from posting on X for a number of days. Although his lack of activity prompted some to imply a family tragedy, there is no evidence connecting his absence to any harm to the Prime Minister. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister confirmed that Netanyahu is safe and is continuing to fulfill his responsibilities.

Grok explained that the additional finger was merely a visual illusion and not proof of a tampered video. It also refuted assertions that were spreading on social media and Iranian media regarding Netanyahu's death.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister's office dismissed these reports as "fake news," informing the Turkish news agency, Anadolu Ajansı, that "The Prime Minister is fine." Additionally, there was speculation regarding a tweet from Netanyahu's account that allegedly confirmed his safety but was said to have been deleted. However, fact-checkers and the AI chatbot Grok verified that no such deletion occurred. The only recent post on the account pertained to an announcement from the National Security Council.

In the midst of the viral death rumors, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared a video on the social media platform X, where he is seen savoring a cup of coffee. In this brief video, the PM remarked, "I am dead for coffee....."

Netanyahu mocks his death rumors In the video, he clapped back at the conspiracy theories, saying: “You know what? I'm “dying” for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic.”

Netanyahu even captioned his video as -- "They say I'm what?"

In reference to six fingers speculation, he said, “Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice.”

The video came after Iran pledged to “pursue and kill” Netanyahu if he is alive. "If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force," Iran's Revolutionary Guards stated in a statement.

Netizens react to Netanyahu's video, wonder if he is sick While Netanyahu has dropped a video from a cafe to debunk his death rumors, netizens stated that “It seems that he is sick.” Some even claimed that the new coffee video is Israel's “fake AI video propaganda” or the person shown in the clip is “body double” of Netanyahu.

“the 6 fingers still showed up for a split second 🤣🤣,” another said.

“They took a closeup shot just to convince the world that he is alive and healthy. > his forehead looks extra large. > has multiple layers of black jacket, which is usually wore by body doubles. This convinces me more now that he has been deleted,” a third person commented.

“It is such a sick world they’ve devised that if a Netanyahu look-a-like comes out and plays pretend it will still not be the craziest crime Israel has already committed,” a fourth user said.

“Confirmed, Netanyahu dead.✌️its israel'S fake AI video propaganda,” a fifth person stated.

However, these are just speculations amid the ongoing US-Israeli operation against Iran, and there are no confirmed reports if Netanyahu is unwell.