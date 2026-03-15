Netanyahu sick? Israel PM's new coffee video sparks concerns after death rumors
Amid death rumors, Israeli PM Netanyahu shared a video on X, dismissing claims of his demise. His office confirmed he is safe.
In the midst of the viral death rumors, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared a video on the social media platform X, where he is seen savoring a cup of coffee. In this brief video, the PM remarked, "I am dead for coffee....."
Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister's office dismissed these reports as "fake news," informing the Turkish news agency, Anadolu Ajansı, that "The Prime Minister is fine." Additionally, there was speculation regarding a tweet from Netanyahu's account that allegedly confirmed his safety but was said to have been deleted. However, fact-checkers and the AI chatbot Grok verified that no such deletion occurred. The only recent post on the account pertained to an announcement from the National Security Council.
Grok explained that the additional finger was merely a visual illusion and not proof of a tampered video. It also refuted assertions that were spreading on social media and Iranian media regarding Netanyahu's death.
The speculation intensified when Yair Netanyahu, the son of Netanyahu, refrained from posting on X for a number of days. Although his lack of activity prompted some to imply a family tragedy, there is no evidence connecting his absence to any harm to the Prime Minister. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister confirmed that Netanyahu is safe and is continuing to fulfill his responsibilities.
Netanyahu mocks his death rumors
In the video, he clapped back at the conspiracy theories, saying: “You know what? I'm “dying” for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic.”
Netanyahu even captioned his video as -- "They say I'm what?"
In reference to six fingers speculation, he said, “Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice.”
The video came after Iran pledged to “pursue and kill” Netanyahu if he is alive. "If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force," Iran's Revolutionary Guards stated in a statement.
Netizens react to Netanyahu's video, wonder if he is sick
While Netanyahu has dropped a video from a cafe to debunk his death rumors, netizens stated that “It seems that he is sick.” Some even claimed that the new coffee video is Israel's “fake AI video propaganda” or the person shown in the clip is “body double” of Netanyahu.
“the 6 fingers still showed up for a split second 🤣🤣,” another said.
“They took a closeup shot just to convince the world that he is alive and healthy. > his forehead looks extra large. > has multiple layers of black jacket, which is usually wore by body doubles. This convinces me more now that he has been deleted,” a third person commented.
“It is such a sick world they’ve devised that if a Netanyahu look-a-like comes out and plays pretend it will still not be the craziest crime Israel has already committed,” a fourth user said.
“Confirmed, Netanyahu dead.✌️its israel'S fake AI video propaganda,” a fifth person stated.
However, these are just speculations amid the ongoing US-Israeli operation against Iran, and there are no confirmed reports if Netanyahu is unwell.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More