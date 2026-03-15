How rich is 'Bibi'? A look at Benjamin Netanyahu's net worth amid wild death rumors
A viral video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked debates about his health and appearance, with claims of AI manipulation.
After a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the country went viral, Social media users have been debating whether he is dead or has six fingers.
The clip surfaced amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. Certain users on social media alleged that the clip was generated using artificial intelligence, depicting Netanyahu with six fingers. Similarly, others asserted that the Israeli leader had passed away. However, fact-checks and official statements have dismissed these assertions, confirming that Netanyahu is alive and actively engaged.
Meanwhile, several people showed interest in knowing about his early life, education, net worth and assets.
Also Read: Who is Sara Netanyahu? All on Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, her scandals and their children
A look at Netanyahu's early life and career
Netanyahu currently serves as the Prime Minister of Israel, a position he has occupied for more than 18 years over three non-consecutive terms, making him the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the nation.
Born in Tel Aviv in 1949, Netanyahu spent his formative years in both Jerusalem and Philadelphia. He dedicated five years to Sayeret Matkal, an elite special forces unit within the Israel Defence Forces, where he sustained injuries during a mission.
Affectionately known as "Bibi," Netanyahu possesses a Bachelor's degree in architecture and a Master's degree in Business from MIT. Prior to his return to Israel in the late 1970s to pursue a political career, he worked as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group.
Netanyahu's initial term as prime minister spanned from 1996 to 1999. He resumed office in 2009, serving until 2021, and made history as the first Israeli prime minister to secure four consecutive electoral victories. In 2022, he was re-elected for a sixth term.
What is Benjamin Netanyahu's net worth?
Benjamin Netanyahu's estimated net worth stands at an astonishing $13 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. A report from Forbes indicates that his wealth has increased by 400% each year, positioning him among the wealthiest prime ministers in the world.
According to a 2019 report from the Israeli publication Haaretz, Netanyahu's net worth is approximately 50 million shekels ($1,345,239.60). This ranking places him as the fourth richest politician in Israel.
Netanyahu's wealth originates from multiple avenues, including his salary as Prime Minister, his investments, and an inheritance from his wife.
Netanyahu's personal life
Netanyahu got married to his first spouse, Miriam Weizmann in 1972. The pair welcomed a daughter, Noa, in 1978. That same year, Netanyahu commenced an extramarital relationship with a university student named Fleur Cates, which led to the end of his marriage with Weizmann. In 1981, Netanyahu married Cates, but they divorced in 1984. He subsequently married his third wife, flight attendant Sara Ben-Artzi, in 1991. They are the parents of two sons, Yair and Avner. During the initial years of his third marriage, Netanyahu engaged in an affair with his public relations adviser, Ruth Bar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More