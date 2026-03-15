How rich is 'Bibi'? A look at Benjamin Netanyahu's net worth amid wild death rumors

Meanwhile, several people showed interest in knowing about his early life, education, net worth and assets.

The clip surfaced amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. Certain users on social media alleged that the clip was generated using artificial intelligence, depicting Netanyahu with six fingers. Similarly, others asserted that the Israeli leader had passed away. However, fact-checks and official statements have dismissed these assertions, confirming that Netanyahu is alive and actively engaged.

After a video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the country went viral, Social media users have been debating whether he is dead or has six fingers.

A look at Netanyahu's early life and career Netanyahu currently serves as the Prime Minister of Israel, a position he has occupied for more than 18 years over three non-consecutive terms, making him the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the nation.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1949, Netanyahu spent his formative years in both Jerusalem and Philadelphia. He dedicated five years to Sayeret Matkal, an elite special forces unit within the Israel Defence Forces, where he sustained injuries during a mission.

Affectionately known as "Bibi," Netanyahu possesses a Bachelor's degree in architecture and a Master's degree in Business from MIT. Prior to his return to Israel in the late 1970s to pursue a political career, he worked as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group.

Netanyahu's initial term as prime minister spanned from 1996 to 1999. He resumed office in 2009, serving until 2021, and made history as the first Israeli prime minister to secure four consecutive electoral victories. In 2022, he was re-elected for a sixth term.

What is Benjamin Netanyahu's net worth? Benjamin Netanyahu's estimated net worth stands at an astonishing $13 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. A report from Forbes indicates that his wealth has increased by 400% each year, positioning him among the wealthiest prime ministers in the world.

According to a 2019 report from the Israeli publication Haaretz, Netanyahu's net worth is approximately 50 million shekels ($1,345,239.60). This ranking places him as the fourth richest politician in Israel.

Netanyahu's wealth originates from multiple avenues, including his salary as Prime Minister, his investments, and an inheritance from his wife.