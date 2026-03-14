Who is Sara Netanyahu? All on Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, her scandals and their children

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell victim to viral death hoaxes and misinformation amid the nation's ongoing conflict with Iran. Speculation regarding his death began in early March due to his temporary absence from public video statements, prompting outlets such as Iran's Tasnim News Agency to suggest he had been killed or injured in missile strikes. Sara Netanyahu is an educational psychologist and the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (via REUTERS)

These assertions were further exacerbated by a March 12 press conference video, in which an AI-generated image appeared to depict Benjamin with six fingers on his right hand.

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Fact-checkers from PolitiFact have refuted the viral allegations against Benjamin, verifying that he possesses only five fingers and that the perceived anomaly was merely an optical illusion resulting from camera angles, hand movement, and lighting. In the midst of this peculiar controversy surrounding the Israeli Prime Minister, attention shifted to his wife, Sara Netanyahu, and their children.

Grok, X's AI chatbot, verified the information regarding six fingers, stating that "No, Netanyahu has five fingers on each hand like most people. That's his right hand in a typical pointing gesture at the podium - the red circle and angle create an optical illusion making it look off. Just a still from the press conference video."

“Netanyahu is alive; death rumors from Iranian media and social posts have been debunked by Snopes, Times of Israel, and others as unverified misinformation. Rely on official verified sources,” Grok said in response to other post on X.

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Sara Netanyahu's message amid bizarre rumors Meanwhile, Sara shared a quote from her interview with Elad Amadi on her Instagram account.

“There is a powerful and political junta at the centers of power in the country, but fortunately for us there is a large, wise and sympathetic public - which is actually the majority of the public in the State of Israel. Anyone who tries to turn the word 'Bibist' into a derogatory term is wrong - someone who is a Bibist is someone who is proud of it. Most people, if they experienced even a small part of what we have been experiencing for years, I don't know if they would stand it. We know who we are, and the love of the majority of the people gives us the strength to continue.” the translation of the quote into English read.