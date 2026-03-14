Who is Sara Netanyahu? All on Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, her scandals and their children
Sara Netanyahu, an educational psychologist, is married to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. She has been his pillar of support throughout his challenging times.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell victim to viral death hoaxes and misinformation amid the nation's ongoing conflict with Iran. Speculation regarding his death began in early March due to his temporary absence from public video statements, prompting outlets such as Iran's Tasnim News Agency to suggest he had been killed or injured in missile strikes.
These assertions were further exacerbated by a March 12 press conference video, in which an AI-generated image appeared to depict Benjamin with six fingers on his right hand.
Also Read: Iran's Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei suffered leg injuries in US strike: Is he safe?
Fact-checkers from PolitiFact have refuted the viral allegations against Benjamin, verifying that he possesses only five fingers and that the perceived anomaly was merely an optical illusion resulting from camera angles, hand movement, and lighting. In the midst of this peculiar controversy surrounding the Israeli Prime Minister, attention shifted to his wife, Sara Netanyahu, and their children.
Grok, X's AI chatbot, verified the information regarding six fingers, stating that "No, Netanyahu has five fingers on each hand like most people. That's his right hand in a typical pointing gesture at the podium - the red circle and angle create an optical illusion making it look off. Just a still from the press conference video."
“Netanyahu is alive; death rumors from Iranian media and social posts have been debunked by Snopes, Times of Israel, and others as unverified misinformation. Rely on official verified sources,” Grok said in response to other post on X.
Also Read: Was Ali Khamenei against making son Mojtaba Iran's next Supreme leader?
Sara Netanyahu's message amid bizarre rumors
Meanwhile, Sara shared a quote from her interview with Elad Amadi on her Instagram account.
“There is a powerful and political junta at the centers of power in the country, but fortunately for us there is a large, wise and sympathetic public - which is actually the majority of the public in the State of Israel. Anyone who tries to turn the word 'Bibist' into a derogatory term is wrong - someone who is a Bibist is someone who is proud of it. Most people, if they experienced even a small part of what we have been experiencing for years, I don't know if they would stand it. We know who we are, and the love of the majority of the people gives us the strength to continue.” the translation of the quote into English read.
Who is Sara Netanyahu?
Sara Netanyahu is the third spouse of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Professionally, she is an educational and career psychologist and is the mother of two sons.
She was born in November 1958 in Kiryat Tiv'on, making her 67 years old as of March 2026. Sara is the daughter of Shmuel Ben-Artzi, a prominent Israeli educator.
Before her marriage to Benjamin, Sara served as a flight attendant for the Israeli airline El Al.
At that time, Benjamin held the position of Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel. The couple experienced a connection during this period and expressed a desire to know more about one another. Benjamin nostalgically remembered that one of their first outings took place at an Indian restaurant named Vina Pashkarna (currently Tandoori) in Tel Aviv, where they were seated at Table No. 8. From that moment on, they continued to meet whenever they could find some free time amidst their busy careers.
After being in a relationship for approximately two years, Sara and Benjamin made the decision to elevate their partnership. In 1991, they walked down the aisle and exchanged their vows in the presence of friends, family, and colleagues. It is worth noting that this marked Benjamin's third marriage and Sara's second.
Sara Netanyahu scandals
She drew media scrutiny in 2008 when Channel 10 reported that during a trip to London with her husband for a public diplomacy initiative amid the 2006 Lebanon War, she allegedly spent a considerable amount of money on luxuries funded by a donor in London. To protect her husband's political standing, Sara filed a libel lawsuit against the channel and emerged victorious.
In 2010, Sara ignited yet another controversy when a domestic worker filed a lawsuit against her, claiming that she had withheld wages, imposed unfair working conditions, and subjected her to verbal mistreatment.
In a different case, another domestic worker and a security guard brought a lawsuit against Sara in March 2014, alleging that she had mistreated her.
In a landmark ruling in 2016, the Jerusalem Labor Court sided with the plaintiff, Meni Naftali, and mandated that Sara pay damages amounting to NIS 170,000. Naftali accused her of fostering a hostile work environment.
Benjamin Netanyahu and Sara's children
Sara and Benjamin have two sons, Yair (born in 1991) and Avner (born in 1994). Throughout Benjamin's extensive political career, Sara has remained a steadfast presence, despite the controversies surrounding his infidelities.
Benjamin Netanyahu's extra-marital affair
In the early years of their marriage, specifically in 1993, Benjamin openly confessed to engaging in an extramarital relationship with his media advisor, Ruth Bar, after alleging that he was being extorted with a “hot tape.” However, Sara opted to support him, a choice frequently referenced as a pivotal moment that strengthened their bond. The couple has been navigating public life together for 34 years since their marriage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More