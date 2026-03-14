Indians aren't ‘stuck’ on H-1B by choice, Immigration advocate warns ‘400,000+ Indian applicants will die before…’

An immigration advocate of Indian-American descent has stated that the high number of Indians holding H-1B visas is not a matter of preference, but rather a consequence of deficiencies within the immigration system of the US, which complicates their path to permanent residency. An immigration advocate highlights that the high number of Indians on H-1B visas stems from flaws in the US immigration system, causing prolonged waits for Green Cards

Sidharth, who is the founder of the Indian-American Advocacy Council, stated in a post on X that the prolonged waiting periods for Green Cards compel several Indians to stay in the H-1B program for extended durations. “It is not because Indians love being on temporary visas. It is because the Green Card system will not let them leave the temp visa program.” However, HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of Sidharth's claim.

He further highlighted the manner in which the US distributes Green Cards, suggesting that people from India endure significantly longer waiting times compared to those from various other nations.

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Indians are ‘not stuck’ on H-1B visas by choice, says immigration advocate Stressing that India receives the same allocation as Iceland, he mentioned that in case of an Indian applicant, the wait time for an EB-2 Green Card may surpass 134 years, whereas for people from Pakistan and Somalia, it can be under two years.

He remarked that the system differentiates individuals with identical jobs, employers, and skills solely based on their country of origin.

Sidharth stated that Indians are not “stuck” on H‑1B visas by choice, but they are rather trapped by a system that “punished” demand from one country while granting Green Cards liberally to others.

Without citing any source or data, he emphasized the human consequences of the backlog, claiming that over 400,000 Indian applicants will pass away before they have the opportunity to obtain a Green Card. “400,000+ Indian applicants will die before they ever receive a Green Card.”