Joe Rogan blasts Trump with brutal ‘10 years left on earth’ joke amid Iran war, ‘Death is imminent’
Joe Rogan expresses concerns about US President Donald Trump's age in relation to the Iran military operation.
Joe Rogan continues to blast Donald Trump as he distances himself from the US President regarding the ongoing military operation in Iran.
In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan made a bizarre remark against Trump's advanced age, saying that it increases the likelihood of his involvement in conflicts since he may not be around to confront the consequences.
“He's 80. He doesn't have much to lose. That's the scary thing about old leaders. Death is imminent — it's within a decade, if you're lucky,” Rogan stated. “That's spooky. You're making decisions for…the future of the world and you've only got maybe 10 years left on earth.”
On February 28, the US launched attacks that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Subsequently, his son, 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei, was declared the new leader of the nation on Sunday.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns Savannah Guthrie mom's abductor could ‘absolutely’ strike again
Joe Rogan tears into Trump's agenda to war
As Trump receives both praise and backlash for his war against Iran, Rogan reminded how the former returned to power on the promise of no more wars in the world, with his resolution to end Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it,” Rogan stated while speaking to journalist Michael Shellenberger on Tuesday.
Rogan's podcast and his support to Trump
According to Spotify, Rogan's podcast holds the title of the most popular podcast in the US. While Rogan does not align himself with either the Republican or Democratic parties, he expressed his support for Trump before the 2024 election and featured him as a guest on his show.
Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian told Al Jazeera on Monday that at least 1,255 people have lost their lives in Iran, which includes 200 children and 11 healthcare professionals. The ages of the deceased varied from eight months to 88 years, he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More