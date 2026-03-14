Joe Rogan blasts Trump with brutal ‘10 years left on earth’ joke amid Iran war, ‘Death is imminent’

Joe Rogan continues to blast Donald Trump as he distances himself from the US President regarding the ongoing military operation in Iran. Joe Rogan distances himself from Donald Trump, commenting on the risks of older leaders like Trump making crucial decisions about military operations. (AP)

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan made a bizarre remark against Trump's advanced age, saying that it increases the likelihood of his involvement in conflicts since he may not be around to confront the consequences.

“He's 80. He doesn't have much to lose. That's the scary thing about old leaders. Death is imminent — it's within a decade, if you're lucky,” Rogan stated. “That's spooky. You're making decisions for…the future of the world and you've only got maybe 10 years left on earth.”

On February 28, the US launched attacks that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Subsequently, his son, 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei, was declared the new leader of the nation on Sunday.

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Joe Rogan tears into Trump's agenda to war As Trump receives both praise and backlash for his war against Iran, Rogan reminded how the former returned to power on the promise of no more wars in the world, with his resolution to end Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it,” Rogan stated while speaking to journalist Michael Shellenberger on Tuesday.

Rogan's podcast and his support to Trump According to Spotify, Rogan's podcast holds the title of the most popular podcast in the US. While Rogan does not align himself with either the Republican or Democratic parties, he expressed his support for Trump before the 2024 election and featured him as a guest on his show.

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian told Al Jazeera on Monday that at least 1,255 people have lost their lives in Iran, which includes 200 children and 11 healthcare professionals. The ages of the deceased varied from eight months to 88 years, he added.