Er Rashid demands release of Khamenei protest detainees, withdrawal of FIRs

Baramulla MP Er Rashid on Friday, during the Parliament session, demanded release of protesters and withdrawal of cases against people mourning killing of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Er Rashid urged that representatives from Jammu and Kashmir be taken into confidence on matters concerning the region. (File)

Er Rashid raised several political and humanitarian issues. Although he was not given time to speak during the debate, he later submitted his speech in writing so that it could be placed on record in the House.

The AIP, in a statement, said that Er Rashid had protested in the Lok Sabha and briefly moved to the well of the House demanding the release of mourners and withdrawal of FIRs against those who protested against the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In his written submission to the chair, Er Rashid wrote:“The status of this House cannot be judged by the size of the building or the costly vehicles we use. The personality and credibility of the House are judged by the performance, behaviour and discussions of MPs displayed in the House.”

Referring to international developments, the Baramulla MP condemned the violence and deaths linked to the conflict involving the United States and Israel. He stated:“Being the largest democracy of the world we must condemn US and Israeli aggression in Iran. I strongly condemn the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Iranian spiritual leader, and the death of over 150 children in US-Israeli bombing.”

He also demanded release of all mourners who were arrested during recent protests in J&K, stating: “I seek unconditional release of all those who were detained and arrested in J&K over the recent protests against the US-Israeli attack.”

The MP also said opposition members often feel marginalised because major decisions are taken without consultation. “This government takes most important decisions during late night and then brings legislation in a hurry. There is no consultation and transparency,” the speech further reads.

Citing the abrogation of Article 370, Er Rashid wrote: “Even Cabinet Ministers were unaware of the decision till hours before the bill was introduced. You put sitting and former lawmakers from J&K in jail and passed the bill on 5th August 2019 only because you had the majority.”

Er Rashid further urged that representatives from Jammu and Kashmir be taken into confidence on matters concerning the region.