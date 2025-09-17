The US visa bulletin for October 2025, released by the U.S. Department of State, has revealed major movements of dates for India in the first visa bulletin for the fiscal year 2026 set to begin on October 1. The Final Action Date for EB-5 (unreserved) India applications is set to move forward by nearly 15 months. Some positive movement was also noticed in other EB categories. US visa bulletin October 2025: Big relief for Indians waiting for green cards, good news for EB categories(Pexel)

The EB-5 visa, an immigrant investor visa program, gives a green card to investors. The Final Action Date for India moved to February 1, 2021, from November 15, 2018.

The Final Action Date in the family visa category, F2A visa, meant for spouses and children of permanent residents, saw a movement of 17 months from September 1, 2022 to February 1, 2024.

The Final Action Date refers to the cutoff date used by the US State Department to decide whether a green card/visa can be issued or approved. In case one’s priority date is earlier than the Final Action Date in their category, a visa is available now.

The US visa bulletin October 2025 also revealed that the cap of family visa for 2026 is 226,000. "The fiscal year 2026 limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants determined in accordance with Section 201 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) is 226,000. The worldwide level for annual employment-based preference immigrants is at least 140,000. Section 202 prescribes that the per-country limit for preference immigrants is set at 7% of the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference limits, i.e., 25,620. The dependent area limit is set at 2%, or 7,320," the bulletin said.

October 2025 Visa Bulletin highlights

The Visa Bulletin highlights preference categories for family-sponsored immigrants. It provides important information for navigating the Green Card process. The following are the categories:

First Preference (F1): Unmarried Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens

Second Preference (F2): Spouses and Children, and Unmarried Sons and Daughters of Permanent Residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents

Third Preference (F3): Married Sons and Daughters of U.S. Citizens

Fourth Preference (F4): Brothers and Sisters of Adult U.S. Citizens

The limit for family-sponsored preference immigrants for the fiscal year is set at 226,000. Specific allocations are made for each preference category. Further, per-country limits are set at 7% of the total annual family-sponsored and employment-based preference limits. Immigrant visas are issued in order of priority, depending on the petition’s filing date.

Preference immigrants’ children and spouses are entitled to the same status and consideration as the principal applicant. If visa issuances surpass the per-country limit, visa prorating provisions come into effect for oversubscribed chargeability areas, which include China (mainland born), India, Mexico, and the Philippines. These provisions are meant to make sure there is fair allocation of visas among applicants from different countries.

Family-sponsored green cards: final action dates

Family-sponsored India F1 November 8, 1016, (was July 15, 2016) F2A February 1, 2024 (was September 1, 2022) F2B November 22, 2016, (was October 15, 2016) F3 September 8, 2011 (was August 1, 2011)

F3 November 1, 2006 (unchanged) View All Prev Next

Family-sponsored green cards: dates for filing

Family- sponsored India F1 September 1, 2017 (unchanged) F2A September 22, 2025, (was June 1, 2025) F2B January 1, 2017 (unchanged) F3 July 22, 2012 (unchanged) F4 December 1, 2006 (unchanged) View All Prev Next

Employment-based preferences

The allocation of immigrant visas in the employment-based preference categories ensures a balanced distribution among different types of skilled and unskilled workers, professionals, and investors.

Priority Workers: the category, which receives 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level, includes individuals with extraordinary abilities in their field, outstanding professors and researchers, and multinational executives or managers. Surplus numbers that are not used for the fourth and fifth preferences can be allocated here. Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees or Individuals of Exceptional Ability: the category, also allotted 28.6% of the global employment-based preference level and also numbers that are not needed by the first preference, covers individuals with advanced degrees and individuals with exceptional abilities in their respective fields. Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Other Workers: the category, which receives 28.6% of the worldwide level plus numbers not required by the first and second preferences, includes skilled workers and professionals, and "other workers" performing unskilled labor, with a cap of 10,000 visas. Certain Special Immigrants: the category, allocated 7.1% of the global level, includes religious workers, certain employees of U.S. foreign service posts, and individuals who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Employment Creation: the category receives 7.1% of the global level. It is also divided in order to make sure there is targeted investment and job creation:

20% for qualified immigrants investing in rural areas

10% for those investing in high unemployment areas

2% for those investing in infrastructure projects

The remaining 68% is unrestricted and available to all other eligible investors

Employment-based green cards: final action dates

Employment-based India 1st February 15, 2022 (unchanged) 2nd

January 1, 2013 (unchanged) 3rd

August 22, 2013 (was May 22, 2013) Other Workers August 22, 2013 (was May 22, 2013) 4th July 1, 2020 Certain Religious Workers U 5th Unreserved(including C5, T5, I5, R5) February 1, 2021 (was November 15, 2019) 5th Set Aside: Rural (20%) Current 5th Set Aside: High Unemployment (10%) Current 5th Set Aside: Infrastructure (2%) Current View All Prev Next

Employment-based green cards: dates for filing