Indian nationals should explore EB-5 immigrant investor programme: Kumar

PUNE: US-based immigration attorney Nadadur Kumar on Thursday urged Indian nationals to seriously consider the EB-5 immigrant investor programme, calling it a rare window of opportunity for families seeking global mobility and US residency options. US-based immigration attorney Nadadur Kumar urged Indian nationals to consider EB-5 immigrant investor programme, calling it a rare window of opportunity for families seeking US residency options. (HT)

Speaking at the ‘Immigrant Investor Programme’ event at J W Marriott, Pune, Kumar—who has over three decades of experience in US immigration law—addressed growing interest among Indian families while clearing misconceptions. He emphasised that securing a Green Card through EB-5 does not require renouncing Indian citizenship. “It’s about creating an option, not an obligation, to live in the US,” he said.

Kumar highlighted the flexibility offered through the US re-entry permit, popularly called the ‘white passport’, which allows investors to stay outside the US for up to two years at a time, with extensions possible for family or business reasons. With a minimum investment of USD 800,000 ( ₹6 to 7 crore), he noted that many Indian families pool resources to use the EB-5 route, treating it as a long-term investment in education, opportunity and global mobility.

According to him, the timing is crucial. The EB-5 backlog for Indian applicants is currently shorter than usual, but waiting periods will inevitably rise as demand increases. “Forget about the golden opportunity—this golden opportunity will not last too long,” he cautioned, pointing to India’s rising wealth, surging real estate equity, and the growing number of H-1B and F-1 visa holders seeking permanent residency. Under US immigration law, only 7% of Green Cards are allotted per country, a cap India consistently overshoots across visa categories.

Tracing the programme’s evolution in India, Kumar said EB-5 wasn’t widely used till recent years, when rising property values enabled families to leverage home equity, often with parental support. Many H-1B professionals and students transitioning from F-1 visas are also turning to EB-5 as a viable pathway to permanent residency. “This surge is driven purely by numbers, not discrimination,” he emphasised.

On the financial side, Kumar urged caution against short-term, high-interest loans promoted by some regional centres, adding that such structures could delay the two-year job creation requirement and add risks for applicants. “If you have the money, invest directly. Meet the two-year requirement with certainty. That is the only way to guarantee outcomes,” he advised.